HIGH-HEAT TREATMENT ENHANCED CATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF CUO/CEO2 CATALYST WITH LOW CUO CONTENT FOR CO OXIDATION

A series of CuO/CeO2 catalysts with different CuO loading (0.5, 1, 3, 5 wt.%) were prepared by an impregnation method, and tested for the total oxidation of CO. The samples were characterized by various structural and textural detections including XRD, N2 sorption, TEM-EDS, H2-TPR, XPS, and in-situ DRIFT. Unexpectedly, the high temperature calcination (800 °C) for the low CuO loading (0.5-3 wt.%) samples exhibited better catalytic performance than those calcined at 500 °C, and the catalytic activity gap between the catalysts calcined at 500 °C and 800 °C shrunk with the increase of copper content. In contrast, when the loading amount of CuO reached a normal value (5 wt.%), the CuO/CeO2 catalyst with low temperature calcination (500 °C) obtained a slight better activity than that calcined at 800 °C. The results showed that for the catalysts with low CuO content (0.5-3 wt.%), the higher temperature calcination (800 °C) can promote the formation of the coordinatively unsaturated copper atoms and increase the content of active Cu species, resulting in the higher activity than those calcined at 500 °C. But this effect would be suppressed when the CuO content reached 5 wt.%. The coordinatively unsaturated copper atoms, as well as the Cu+, were confirmed to be the main active sites of the CuO/CeO2 catalysts.

