giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
Breaking News

SANTA SEDE A USA E ISRAELE: AZIONI UNILATERALI METTONO A RISCHIO LA…

SLOVAKIA AND THE COOPERATION WITH THE UN DEVELOPMENT FUND

SLOVAK COMMISSION FOR UNESCO SESSION UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF ITS NEW CHAIRMAN…

MARTIN KLUS SYMBOLICALLY HANDS OVER THE PRESIDENCY OF THE SLAVKOV FORMAT TO…

SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BRET BAIER OF FOX NEWS…

SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BRET BAIER OF FOX NEWS…

SECRETARY OF STATE MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH BRET BAIER OF FOX NEWS…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 2, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 2, 2020

OMICIDIO NAUTICO: FISSATO TERMINE PRESENTAZIONE EMENDAMENTI IN 2A COMMISSIONE

Agenparl

HIGH-HEAT TREATMENT ENHANCED CATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF CUO/CEO2 CATALYST WITH LOW CUO CONTENT FOR CO OXIDATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

A series of CuO/CeO2 catalysts with different CuO loading (0.5, 1, 3, 5 wt.%) were prepared by an impregnation method, and tested for the total oxidation of CO. The samples were characterized by various structural and textural detections including XRD, N2 sorption, TEM-EDS, H2-TPR, XPS, and in-situ DRIFT. Unexpectedly, the high temperature calcination (800 °C) for the low CuO loading (0.5-3 wt.%) samples exhibited better catalytic performance than those calcined at 500 °C, and the catalytic activity gap between the catalysts calcined at 500 °C and 800 °C shrunk with the increase of copper content. In contrast, when the loading amount of CuO reached a normal value (5 wt.%), the CuO/CeO2 catalyst with low temperature calcination (500 °C) obtained a slight better activity than that calcined at 800 °C. The results showed that for the catalysts with low CuO content (0.5-3 wt.%), the higher temperature calcination (800 °C) can promote the formation of the coordinatively unsaturated copper atoms and increase the content of active Cu species, resulting in the higher activity than those calcined at 500 °C. But this effect would be suppressed when the CuO content reached 5 wt.%. The coordinatively unsaturated copper atoms, as well as the Cu+, were confirmed to be the main active sites of the CuO/CeO2 catalysts.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/W1n7bQqHLDg/D0CY00757A

Post collegati

HIGH-HEAT TREATMENT ENHANCED CATALYTIC ACTIVITY OF CUO/CEO2 CATALYST WITH LOW CUO CONTENT FOR CO OXIDATION

Redazione

A RATIONALLY DESIGNED BIFUNCTIONAL OXYGEN ELECTROCATALYST BASED ON CO2P NANOPARTICLES FOR ZN-AIR BATTERY

Redazione

SINGLE TRANSITION METAL ATOMS ANCHORED ON C2N MONOLAYER AS EFFICIENT CATALYSTS FOR HYDRAZINE ELECTROOXIDATION

Redazione

APPLYING TO VARY FUEL QUALITY STANDARDS

Redazione

FUEL STANDARDS CONSULTATIVE COMMITTEE

Redazione

STRONG INFLUENCE OF STRAIN GRADIENT ON LITHIUM DIFFUSION: A THEORETICAL STUDY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More