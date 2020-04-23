giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Breaking News

SURVEY: FRENCH B2B DECISION MAKER RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

U.S.-ASEAN HEALTH FUTURES

U.S.-ASEAN HEALTH FUTURES

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

RAPIDLY FORECASTING DEMAND AND ADAPTING COMMERCIAL PLANS IN A PANDEMIC

IMF COVID-19 RESPONSE—A NEW SHORT-TERM LIQUIDITY LINE TO ENHANCE THE ADEQUACY OF…

EIGHT FLIGHTS FROM THE GAMBIA BRINGING HOME SOME 1677 EUROPEANS, AND COUNTING!

SURVEY: GLOBAL B2B DECISION-MAKER RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

Agenparl

HIGH FERRITIN LEVELS MAY INDICATE SEVERE COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 23 aprile 2020 (St. Petersburg State University) Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld is Head of the Laboratory of the Mosaic of Autoimmunity at St Petersburg University and founder and Head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases (Israel). During the Cradle of Virology online conference, he spoke about the correlation between the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and high levels of ferritin. It turns out that elevated ferritin concentrations are associated with an increased production of special signalling molecules, which can lead to complications and death.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/spsu-hfl042220.php

Post collegati

YOGA

Redazione

DR.TOP POWER CLEAN HAND GEL(ETHANOL) 500ML (ALCOHOL) GEL [COSNINE, INC.]

Redazione

ACYCLOVIR OINTMENT [ACTAVIS PHARMA, INC.]

Redazione

22 APR 2020 – VIA LIBERA DELLA GIUNTA COMUNALE A SEI NUOVE PISTE CICLABILI

Redazione

ROCURONIUM BROMIDE SOLUTION [ATHENEX PHARMACEUTICAL DIVISION, LLC.]

Redazione

ANTIBACTERIAL HAND SANITIZER (ALCOHOL) GEL [JFL ENTERPRISES, INC]

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More