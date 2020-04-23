HIGH FERRITIN LEVELS MAY INDICATE SEVERE COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 23 aprile 2020 (St. Petersburg State University) Professor Yehuda Shoenfeld is Head of the Laboratory of the Mosaic of Autoimmunity at St Petersburg University and founder and Head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases (Israel). During the Cradle of Virology online conference, he spoke about the correlation between the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and high levels of ferritin. It turns out that elevated ferritin concentrations are associated with an increased production of special signalling molecules, which can lead to complications and death.

