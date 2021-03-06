HIGH-EFFICIENCY TERNARY POLYMER SOLAR CELLS WITH OPTIMIZED MORPHOLOGY OF ACTIVE LAYERS ENABLED BY FEW-LAYERED β-INSE NANOSHEETS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 06 marzo 2021
Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR00470K, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR00470K, Paper
Jianming Wang, Huangzhong Yu, Chunli Hou
Due to the excellent electrical and optical properties, few-layered β-indium selenide (InSe) nanosheets are successfully introduced into the active layer of polymer solar cells (PSCs) as the third component for…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Due to the excellent electrical and optical properties, few-layered β-indium selenide (InSe) nanosheets are successfully introduced into the active layer of polymer solar cells (PSCs) as the third component for…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/c4JPoIa1H14/D1NR00470K