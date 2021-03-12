venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
IL PAPA RICEVE IL PRESIDENTE DEL PORTOGALLO

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON ISRAELI SETTLEMENTS IN THE OCCUPIED WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST…

CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI 2021: SEGUITO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

GUERRERO: “LA SANTA SEDE RIDUCE I COSTI, NON LA SUA MISSIONE”

SE NON C’è SPIRITO DI GRUPPO NON C’è VERO SPORT

<EM>QUORUM</EM> VALIDITà ELEZIONI COMUNALI: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 1A COMMISSIONE

COVID, DRAGHI: NUMERI IMPONGONO CAUTELA, NUOVO SCOSTAMENTO DI BILANCIO

MINISTER FOR DEVELOPMENT COOPERATION AND FOREIGN TRADE VILLE SKINNARI ANNOUNCED AS A…

PAPA FRANCESCO: IL CONFESSORE SIA FRATELLO, PADRE E CONSOLATORE

L’INTERVENTO INTRODUTTIVO DEL MINISTRO RENATO BRUNETTA ALL’INCONTRO CON LE CONFEDERAZIONI SINDACALI DEL…

HIGH-CONTRAST PHOTOCHROMIC EU-DOPED K0.5NA0.5NBO3 CERAMICS WITH PROMINENT PELLUCIDITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00467K, Paper
Yang Zhou, Peng Wang, Jinfeng Lin, Qiling Lu, Xiao Wu, Min Gao, Tengfei Lin, Cong Lin, Xinghua Zheng
The Eu-doped K0.5Na0.5NbO3 pellucid ceramics were first prepared via the conventional solid-sate reaction, exhibiting light illumination-induced high-contrast photochromism of both optical transmittance and photoluminescence behaviors. Through thermal treatment, the optical…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/7lMn402B4SI/D1DT00467K

