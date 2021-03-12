HIGH-CONTRAST PHOTOCHROMIC EU-DOPED K0.5NA0.5NBO3 CERAMICS WITH PROMINENT PELLUCIDITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00467K, Paper

Yang Zhou, Peng Wang, Jinfeng Lin, Qiling Lu, Xiao Wu, Min Gao, Tengfei Lin, Cong Lin, Xinghua Zheng

The Eu-doped K0.5Na0.5NbO3 pellucid ceramics were first prepared via the conventional solid-sate reaction, exhibiting light illumination-induced high-contrast photochromism of both optical transmittance and photoluminescence behaviors. Through thermal treatment, the optical…

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/7lMn402B4SI/D1DT00467K