HIGH BRIGHTNESS BLUE LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES BASED ON CSPB(CL/BR)3 PEROVSKITE QDS WITH PHENETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDESYNONYM PASSIVATION.

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02597F, Paper

He Shao, Yue Zhai, Xiufeng Wu, Wen Xu, Lin Xu, Biao Dong, Xue Bai, Haining Cui, Hongwei Song

All inorganic perovskite quantum dots (QDs) (CsPbX3, X=Cl, Br, I) have been applied on the light-emitting devices (LEDs) in recent years due to their excellent optical and optoelectronic properties. However,…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/wmSP4fNVOzw/D0NR02597F