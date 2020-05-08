venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
HIGH BRIGHTNESS BLUE LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES BASED ON CSPB(CL/BR)3 PEROVSKITE QDS WITH PHENETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDESYNONYM PASSIVATION.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02597F, Paper
He Shao, Yue Zhai, Xiufeng Wu, Wen Xu, Lin Xu, Biao Dong, Xue Bai, Haining Cui, Hongwei Song
All inorganic perovskite quantum dots (QDs) (CsPbX3, X=Cl, Br, I) have been applied on the light-emitting devices (LEDs) in recent years due to their excellent optical and optoelectronic properties. However,…
