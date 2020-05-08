HIGH BRIGHTNESS BLUE LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES BASED ON CSPB(CL/BR)3 PEROVSKITE QDS WITH PHENETHYLAMMONIUM CHLORIDESYNONYM PASSIVATION.

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02597F, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02597F, Paper
He Shao, Yue Zhai, Xiufeng Wu, Wen Xu, Lin Xu, Biao Dong, Xue Bai, Haining Cui, Hongwei Song
All inorganic perovskite quantum dots (QDs) (CsPbX3, X=Cl, Br, I) have been applied on the light-emitting devices (LEDs) in recent years due to their excellent optical and optoelectronic properties. However,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
All inorganic perovskite quantum dots (QDs) (CsPbX3, X=Cl, Br, I) have been applied on the light-emitting devices (LEDs) in recent years due to their excellent optical and optoelectronic properties. However,…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/wmSP4fNVOzw/D0NR02597F