giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
Agenparl

HIERARCHICALLY ALIGNED NANO SILVER/CHITOSAN-PVA HYDROGEL FOR POINT-OF-USE WATER DISINFECTION: CONTACT-ACTIVE MECHANISM REVEALED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 giugno 2020

The unsafe disposal of biomedical waste poses hazardous consequences to natural water resources, which may get contaminated through several means of leakage in waterways. Herein, the disinfection potential of nano-silver loaded chitosan-PVA hydrogel to completely eradicate biomedical contaminants coexisting with natural contaminants in environmental samples was successfully demonstrated for the first time. The polymeric networks of hydrogel served dual role for in-situ synthesis and immobilization of silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) simultaneously. Porous Ag-loaded hydrogels elicited a temperature-dependent swelling behavior and exhibited an improved mechanical strength (Young’s modulus, 12.36±0.29 MPa; elongation at break, 180%) by effectively distributing the external stress and restored its structural integrity. A complete disinfection (100% killing) could be achieved within 4h against all four tested contaminants, demonstrating a distinct strain-specific biocidal activity. Being a diffusion-controlled process, the oxidative dissolution of AgNPs, deeply buried in interiors of hydrogel architectures was adversely affected on repeated use, and restricted a maximum silver release of 38.8±5.6 μg●g-1 hydrogel in aqueous suspension over 7 days. Correlating reusability and silver release kinetics, a predominant contact-active role of hydrogel was envisaged via ‘capture and kill’ over silver ions leaching for rapid water disinfection. The Ag-loaded hydrogels also severely inhibited biofilm formation of Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus till 48 h. Finally, hydrogels could completely disinfect the natural water samples i.e., river, ground and tap water with inherited microbiota and biomedical contaminants in 2h under real conditions.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/EN/D0EN00405G

