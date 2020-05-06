mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
Breaking News

BRITAIN’S BIGGEST ROAD PROJECT OPENS TO TRAFFIC EIGHT MONTHS EARLY

MINISTERS URGE COUNCILS TO PLAN FOR SAFE RE-OPENING OF RECYCLING CENTRES

COMUNICAZIONI MINISTRO FRANCESCHINI

ELIGIBILITY FOR GOVERNMENT CHILDCARE OFFERS PROTECTED

THE EUROPEAN UNION STANDS WITH PALESTINE: €38 MILLION TO SUPPORT THE PAYMENT…

20 ANNI FA LA MORTE DI BARTALI, CAMPIONE E GIUSTO TRA LE…

CORONAVIRUS: SUPERATI I TRE MILIONI E MEZZO DI CASI POSITIVI NEL MONDO

IL DICASTERO DELLO SVILUPPO UMANO PRESENTA GLI ORIENTAMENTI PASTORALI SUGLI SFOLLATI INTERNI

L’OCCASIONE PER METTERE ORDINE NELLA NOSTRA VITA

CONTRO IL CORONAVIRUS L’OMS RILANCIA LA GIORNATA DEL LAVAGGIO DELLE MANI

Agenparl

HIERARCHICAL TI3C2@TIO2 MXENE HYBRIDS WITH TUNABLE INTERLAYER DISTANCE FOR HIGHLY DURABLE LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 06 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR01222J, Paper
Li Li, Gaoxue Jiang, Cuihua An, Zhengjun Xie, Yijing Wang, Lifang Jiao, Huatang Yuan
To realize high-rate and long-term performance of rechargeable batteries, the most effective approach is to develop an advanced hybrid material with a stable structure and more reaction active sites.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/9GLsmGrVu8U/D0NR01222J

Post collegati

HIERARCHICAL TI3C2@TIO2 MXENE HYBRIDS WITH TUNABLE INTERLAYER DISTANCE FOR HIGHLY DURABLE LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

Redazione

ANTARCTIC SEA ICE AREA IN CMIP6

Redazione

LA DéCLARATION SCHUMAN (9 MAI 1950) – UN JALON FONDATEUR POUR L’EUROPE ?

Redazione

RESEARCH PROJECT TO INSPIRE SPORTS COACHES FROM DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES

Redazione

LOW TEMPERATURE RECOVERY OF ACETONE–BUTANOL–ETHANOL (ABE) FERMENTATION PRODUCTS VIA MICROWAVE INDUCED MEMBRANE DISTILLATION ON CARBON NANOTUBE IMMOBILIZED MEMBRANES

Redazione

CSCC MUSIC STUDENTS THRIVE WITH ONLINE INSTRUCTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More