mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
Breaking News

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ARE WELCOME IN THE U.S.

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP: ENGAGING AFRICAN, EUROPEAN AND DIASPORA YOUTH

AFRICA-EUROPE YOUTH MEET-UP

LISBONA, CONTE: RISPOSTE EUROPEE CONTRO LA CRISI DEVE ESSERE FORTE E AMBIZIOSA

CORONAVIRUS, IL PRESIDENTE BRASILIANO BOLSONARO È POSITIVO

MARTEDì 7 LUGLIO 2020 – 236ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH CHANCELLOR MERKEL: 7 JULY 2020

PASSING OF LORNE CRANER, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR THE BUREAU…

IMPLEMENTING VISA RESTRICTIONS UNDER THE RECIPROCAL ACCESS TO TIBET ACT

Agenparl

HIDDEN STACKING DISORDER IN A 2D COVALENT ORGANIC FRAMEWORK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Interactions between extended π-systems are often invoked as the main driving force for stacking and crystallization of 2D organic polymers. In covalent organic frameworks (COFs), the stacking strongly influences properties such as the accessibility of functional sites, pore geometry, and surface states, but the exact nature of the interlayer interactions is mostly elusive. The stacking mode is often identified as eclipsed based on observed high symmetry diffraction patterns. However, as pointed out by various studies, the energetics of eclipsed stacking are not favorable and offset stacking is preferred. This work presents lower and higher apparent symmetry modifications of the imine-linked TTI-COF prepared through high- and low-temperature reactions. Through local structure investigation by pair distribution function analysis and simulations of stacking disorder, we observe random local layer offsets in the low temperature modification. We show that while stacking disorder can be easily overlooked due to the apparent crystallographic symmetry of these materials, total scattering methods can help clarify this information and suggest that defective local structures could be much more prevalent in COFs than previously thought. A detailed analysis of the local structure helps to improve the search for and design of highly porous tailor-made materials.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/AmAIgBSeed8/D0SC03048A

Post collegati

HIDDEN STACKING DISORDER IN A 2D COVALENT ORGANIC FRAMEWORK

Redazione

SES-MOD–03916 – GRAY TELEVISION LICENSEE, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

SES-MOD–03821 – GRAY TELEVISION LICENSEE, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

THE BEAUTY AND THE TERROR

Redazione

WILLIAM WORDSWORTH

Redazione

THE BLACK PRINCE OF FLORENCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More