lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
HICP

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), lun 17 agosto 2020

The harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) is a measure of consumer prices used to calculate inflation on a consistent basis across the European Union. Changes in the index provide an estimate of inflation, as targeted by the European Central Bank (ECB). Eurostat provides statistics for the EU and Eurozone aggregates, individual member states and for the major subsectors. Over the short-term, the central bank focusses on a number of core measures which seek to strip out the most volatile components and so give a much better guide to underlying developments. Amongst these, financial markets normally concentrate upon the narrowest gauge which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco.
Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/EconomicEventsInterestRates/~3/ivaqVKOKmS4/feed513114.html

