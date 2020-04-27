HICP FLASH

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), lun 27 aprile 2020

Consensus Previous Year over Year 0.1% 0.7% Underlying HICP y/y 0.7% 1.0%

Headline inflation is expected to decline steeply in April on the back of the collapse in oil prices. The annual flash reading is put at 0.1 percent. However, underlying weakness should also be apparent in the flash core rate for which the consensus is 0.7 percent, down from March’s final 1.0 percent.

The flash harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) provides an early estimate of the final HICP, but using just partial data. Only the EU and Eurozone aggregate statistics are released at this stage, not figures for individual member states. In addition, just the annual (not the monthly) inflation rate is reported and subsector information is also limited. Changes in the index provide an estimate of inflation, as targeted by the European Central Bank (ECB). Final data are released a round two weeks later. Over the short-term, the central bank focusses on a number of core measures which seek to strip out the most volatile components and so give a much better guide to underlying developments. Two of these are made available in the flash report amongst which financial markets normally concentrate upon the narrowest which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco.

The measure of choice in the European Monetary Union (EMU) is the harmonized index of consumer prices which has been constructed to allow cross member state comparisons. An investor who understands how inflation influences the markets will benefit over those investors that do not understand the impact. In the European Monetary Union, where monetary policy decisions rest on the ECB’s inflation target, the rate of inflation directly affects all interest rates charged to business and the consumer.

Inflation is an increase in the overall prices of goods and services. The relationship between inflation and interest rates is the key to understanding how indicators such as the CPI influence the markets – and your investments.

Inflation (along with various risks) basically explains how interest rates are set on everything from your mortgage and auto loans to Treasury bills, notes and bonds. As the rate of inflation changes and as expectations on inflation change, the markets adjust interest rates. The effect ripples across stocks, bonds, commodities, and your portfolio, often in a dramatic fashion.

By tracking inflation, whether high or low, rising or falling, investors can anticipate how different types of investments will perform. Over the long run, the bond market will rally (fall) when increases in the HICP are small (large). The equity market rallies with the bond market because low inflation promises low interest rates and is good for profits.

