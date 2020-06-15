HHV14: INFANT DEATHS BY CAUSE OF DEATH, SEX OF INFANT AND AGE OF MOTHER, 2019

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), lun 15 giugno 2020

HHV14: INFANT DEATHS BY CAUSE OF DEATH, SEX OF INFANT AND AGE OF MOTHER Definitions and Methodology

Footnotes Information details Mark your selections and choose between table on screen and file format. Marking tips

Year





Cause of death

Age of mother

Sex

Total:10.

Selected: Total:12.

Selected: Total:10.

Selected: Total:3.

Selected: Search Text start Search Text start Search Text start Search Text start

For variables marked you need to select at least one value

The table contains a total of 3600 data cells (120 rows and 30 columns)

Download total.

Presentation on screen is limited to 3000 rows and 100 columns. Number of selected data rows

Number of selected data columns

Select an option and press

Fonte/Source: http://pub.stat.ee/px-web.2001/Dialog/varval.asp?ma=HHV14&lang=1