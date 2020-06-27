HETEROMETALLIC MULTINUCLEAR NODES DIRECTING MOF ELECTRONIC BEHAVIOR

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 27 giugno 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC03053H, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Otega Ejegbavwo, Anna A. Berseneva, Corey R. Martin, Gabrielle A. Leith, Shubham Pandey, Amy J. Brandt, Kyoung Chul Park, Abhijai Mathur, Sharfa Farzandh, Vladislav Klepov, Brittany J Heiser, Mvs Chandrashekhar, Stavros Karakalos, Mark D. Smith, Phillpot R Simon, Sophya Garashchuk, Donna A. Chen, Natalia Shustova

Metal node engineering in combination with modularity, topological diversity, and porosity of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) could advance energy and optoelectronic sectors. In this study, we focus on MOFs with multinuclear…

