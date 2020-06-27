sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SULLA SCOMPARSA DI ALFREDO BIONDI – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01277 CONCERNENTE LA SCULTURA DENOMINATA APOLLO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DELL’AMBIENTE E DELLA TUTELA DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL PRESIDENTE SUL PROCEDIMENTO DI DECLASSIFICAZIONE DEGLI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI ESPERTI – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE FORME…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL COMMISSARIO STRAORDINARIO DEL GOVERNO PER IL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA IN…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COSTITUZIONE IN GIUDIZIO DEL SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA IN…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INDAGINE CONOSCITIVA SULLE FORME DI VIOLENZA FRA I…

Agenparl

HETEROMETALLIC MULTINUCLEAR NODES DIRECTING MOF ELECTRONIC BEHAVIOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 27 giugno 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC03053H, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Otega Ejegbavwo, Anna A. Berseneva, Corey R. Martin, Gabrielle A. Leith, Shubham Pandey, Amy J. Brandt, Kyoung Chul Park, Abhijai Mathur, Sharfa Farzandh, Vladislav Klepov, Brittany J Heiser, Mvs Chandrashekhar, Stavros Karakalos, Mark D. Smith, Phillpot R Simon, Sophya Garashchuk, Donna A. Chen, Natalia Shustova
Metal node engineering in combination with modularity, topological diversity, and porosity of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) could advance energy and optoelectronic sectors. In this study, we focus on MOFs with multinuclear…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/eINPWyOE6WY/D0SC03053H

Post collegati

HETEROMETALLIC MULTINUCLEAR NODES DIRECTING MOF ELECTRONIC BEHAVIOR

Redazione

Владимир Богатырев обратился к выпускникам 2020 года

Redazione

SPACE WEATHER MONITORING RECEIVES FUNDING BOOST

Redazione

RESEARCH FINDS SERIOUS PROBLEMS WITH FORENSIC SOFTWARE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SULLA SCOMPARSA DI ALFREDO BIONDI – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INTERROGAZIONE N. 3-01277 CONCERNENTE LA SCULTURA DENOMINATA APOLLO CITAREDO, IN CORSO DI ACQUISTO O GIà ACQUISITA DAL LOUVRE – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More