HETEROLEPTIC ACTINOCENES: A THORIUM(IV)–CYCLOBUTADIENYL–CYCLOOCTATETRAENYL–DI-POTASSIUM-CYCLOOCTATETRAENYL COMPLEX

Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,6789-6794
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC02479A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Josef T. Boronski, Ashley J. Wooles, Stephen T. Liddle
We report the first thorium–cyclobutadienyl complex, a new type of heteroleptic actinocene, that exhibits ‘an alkene-like’ thorium–η2-cyclooctatetraenyl interaction.
