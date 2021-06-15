(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NR01790J, Paper

Jens Moons, Alexandra Loosen, Charlotte Simms, Francisco de Azambuja, Tatjana Parac-Vogt

The proteolytic activity of materials with enzyme-like activities is emerging as a robust, and effective alternative to natural enzymes. Herein, Hf6O8-based NU-1000 metal organic framework (Hf-MOF) is shown to act…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/cSfA2mK-2Pg/D1NR01790J