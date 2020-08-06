HETEROBIMETALLIC PD(0) COMPLEXES WITH PD→LN (LN = SC, Y, YB, LU) DATIVE BONDS: RARE-EARTH METAL DOMINATED FRUSTRATED LEWIS PAIR-LIKE REACTIVITY

A series of heterobimellic Pd-Ln complexes with Pd→Ln (Ln = Sc, Y, Yb, Lu) dative bonds were synthesized via sequential reactions of phosphinoamine Ph2PNHAd with (Me3SiCH2)3Ln(THF)2 and (Ph3P)4Pd or (COD)Pd(CH2SiMe3)2. These complexes were characterized by NMR spectrosopy, X-Ray diffractions, computational as well as electrochemical studies, which reveled Pd→Ln dative interactions that vary according to the ionic radii of Ln3+. Further more, the notable dynamic structural feature of Pd-Ln complexes in solution and their unexpected frustrated Lewis pair-like reactivity toward aryl halides and ketene were also studied.