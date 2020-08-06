giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA SCEGLIE SEI DONNE COME ESPERTI LAICI DEL CONSIGLIO PER L’ECONOMIA

PIEMONTE, GRIBAUDO-ROSSOMANDO (PD): SUBITO DOPPIA PREFERENZA DI GENERE

NON è VALIDO IL SACRAMENTO DEL BATTESIMO CONFERITO CON FORMULE ARBITRARIAMENTE MODIFICATE

LIBANO MINISTRO DELL’ECONOMIA E DEL COMMERCIO RAOUL NEHME: IL PAESE NON HA…

CORONAVIRUS, RUSSIA: REGISTRATI 5.267 CASI DI CORONAVIRUS IN 24 ORE

SCUOLA, AZZOLINA: FIRMATO PROTOCOLLO SICUREZZA, REGOLE CHIARE CHE DANNO CERTEZZE

CS SCUOLA, DALL’HELP DESK ALLE MODALITà DI INGRESSO E USCITA, ALL’IGIENIZZAZIONE DEGLI…

IL PAPA AL GOVERNATORE DI HIROSHIMA: SOLO SENZA ARMI NUCLEARI PUò FIORIRE…

CALL FOR TENDER: REBUILDING BETTER: OPPORTUNITIES AND RISKS IN THE CONTEXT OF…

AAIB REPORT: AIRBUS A320-214 DEPARTURE FROM INCORRECT RUNWAY INTERSECTION.

Agenparl

HETEROBIMETALLIC PD(0) COMPLEXES WITH PD→LN (LN = SC, Y, YB, LU) DATIVE BONDS: RARE-EARTH METAL DOMINATED FRUSTRATED LEWIS PAIR-LIKE REACTIVITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 06 agosto 2020

A series of heterobimellic Pd-Ln complexes with Pd→Ln (Ln = Sc, Y, Yb, Lu) dative bonds were synthesized via sequential reactions of phosphinoamine Ph2PNHAd with (Me3SiCH2)3Ln(THF)2 and (Ph3P)4Pd or (COD)Pd(CH2SiMe3)2. These complexes were characterized by NMR spectrosopy, X-Ray diffractions, computational as well as electrochemical studies, which reveled Pd→Ln dative interactions that vary according to the ionic radii of Ln3+. Further more, the notable dynamic structural feature of Pd-Ln complexes in solution and their unexpected frustrated Lewis pair-like reactivity toward aryl halides and ketene were also studied.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/UCd2bHbVV6U/D0DT02708A

Post collegati

OLEIC ACID-INDUCED, CONTROLLABLE SURFACE OXIDATION TO ENHANCE THE PHOTORESPONSE PERFORMANCE OF SB2SE3 NANORODS

Redazione

NOVEL TETRAHEDRAL COBALT(II) SILANETHIOLATES: STRUCTURES AND MAGNETISM

Redazione

HETEROBIMETALLIC PD(0) COMPLEXES WITH PD→LN (LN = SC, Y, YB, LU) DATIVE BONDS: RARE-EARTH METAL DOMINATED FRUSTRATED LEWIS PAIR-LIKE REACTIVITY

Redazione

HOW WILL CAMPUS NETWORKS CHANGE THE INDUSTRY? LET’S FIND OUT!

Redazione

PREPARATION OF NOBLE METAL AG-MODIFIED BIVO4 NANOSHEETS AND A STUDY ON THE DEGRADATION PERFORMANCE OF TETRACYCLINES

Redazione

TWO-DIMENSIONAL MOS2 NANOSHEET MODIFIED OXYGEN DEFECT RICH TIO2 NANOPARTICLES FOR LIGHT EMISSION AND PHOTOCATALYTIC APPLICATIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More