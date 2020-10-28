(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 28 ottobre 2020

A 52 year old man from Hertfordshire was arrested this morning in connection with potential offences against the Bounce Back Loan scheme and other frauds.

He was arrested at his home address in Hoddesdon and a search of his premises and a lockup recovered £17,000 in cash and a number of high value watches.

NCA Branch Commander Simon Gower commented: “This arrest is the first by the NCA in relation to potential fraud against the Government’s Bounce Back Loan scheme. The man arrested is suspected of falsely applying for the loan and allegedly using the money on personal items.”

Any fraudulent applications against the scheme may be criminally prosecuted for which penalties include imprisonment or a fine or both.

The investigation is on-going.

27 October 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/hertfordshire-man-arrested-on-suspicion-of-bounce-back-loan-fraud