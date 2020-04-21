martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
Breaking News

GMG E INCONTRO MONDIALE DELLE FAMIGLIE SLITTANO DI UN ANNO

TERRA SANTA: IL SOSTEGNO DEI PARROCI AI FEDELI IN TEMPO DI RESTRIZIONI

DAESH PROPAGANDA, BEFORE AND AFTER ITS COLLAPSE (ARABIC)

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 20 APRIL…

MYANMAR: APPELLO DEI CRISTIANI ALL’UNITà CONTRO LA PANDEMIA

COVID-19, NONO CASO DI CONTAGIO IN VATICANO

SLOVAKIA GREATLY HELPS NATIONALS FROM OTHER EU COUNTRIES TO RETURN HOME

DISCUSSION: COVID-19, DIGITAL SECURITY AND PRIVACY

CORONAVIRUS: EU CITIZENS STRANDED ABROAD, AN UNPRECEDENTED REPATRIATION EFFORT

TRAFFIC COMMISSIONERS ISSUE GUIDANCE ON REMOTE AUDITING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK

Agenparl

HEROIN FOUND CONCEALED WITHIN LORRY PACKED WITH CRISPS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 21 aprile 2020

A 48-year-old Polish man has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into the attempted importation of heroin with a potential street value of £800,000 into Harwich International Port.

Darius Urban, from Ostrzeszow, Poland, was arrested after Border Force officers seized approximately 20kg of heroin hidden in a lorry load of crisps on Wednesday 15 April.

The lorry had arrived into Harwich having travelled from Poland, via the Netherlands.

heroin

Urban was later charged with attempting to import a class A drug, and appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates Court (Friday 17 April), where he was remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 15 May.

Mark Spoors, Branch Commander at the NCA, said:

“The seizure of this significant amount of highly dangerous drugs supports our relentless mission to protect the public from harm. We work alongside law enforcement partners to detect and disrupt criminal activity.”

This arrest came as the NCA warned serious & organised criminals, including drug traffickers, are attempting to evade law enforcement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Spoors added:

“Law enforcement monitoring of the illicit drugs threat tells us that there are fewer drugs available in the UK and therefore prices are rising. This means drugs continue to be a valuable commodity and criminals will continue to work to run their criminal enterprises.”

Border Force Assistant Director Jenny Sharp said:

“This is another excellent example of Border Force officers preventing Class A drugs from ending up on the streets of the UK, where they cause significant harm to both individuals and communities.

“Working with the NCA and other law enforcement partners we will continue to tackle smuggling of all kinds and bring those responsible to justice.”

20 April 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/heroin-found-concealed-within-lorry-packed-with-crisps

Post collegati

V CIDER (HYPOCHLOROUS ACID) LIQUID [COSMIC ROUND KOREA CO.,LTD.]

Redazione

SINUS RELIEF PRESSURE AND PAIN (ACETAMINOPHEN, GUAIFENESIN, PHENYLEPHRINE HCL) TABLET, FILM COATED [KROGER COMPANY]

Redazione

GYUN E ZERO STERILIZATION TISSUE (ALCOHOL) LIQUID [SUNMEDICAL]

Redazione

HAND SANITIZER (ALCOHOL) SOLUTION [HUIZHOU BLISS COMMODITY CO., LTD]

Redazione

BIOFREEZE (MENTHOL) SPRAY [PERFORMANCE HEALTH LLC]

Redazione

ICATIBANT INJECTION, SOLUTION [LEUCADIA PHARMACEUTICALS]

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More