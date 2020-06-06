HEROES OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: PROTECTING FRONTLINE AND ESSENTIAL WORKERS DURING THE PANDEMIC

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 06 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Oversight and Reform. Published: 5/21/2020.

The witnesses in this two-hour, 21-minute hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis were essential and frontline workers and their families, who discussed the dangers they face serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for government action to protect them. The essential workers described the health risks, financial hardships, and emotional impacts they have faced during the pandemic.

(Video or Multimedia)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22505