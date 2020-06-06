sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
HEROES OF THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: PROTECTING FRONTLINE AND ESSENTIAL WORKERS DURING THE PANDEMIC

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 06 giugno 2020 Source: U.S. House of Representatives, Committee on Oversight and Reform. Published: 5/21/2020.
The witnesses in this two-hour, 21-minute hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis were essential and frontline workers and their families, who discussed the dangers they face serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for government action to protect them. The essential workers described the health risks, financial hardships, and emotional impacts they have faced during the pandemic.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22505

