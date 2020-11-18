November 17, 2020

Albany, NY

Positive Testing Rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 4.89 Percent; New York State Positivity Outside All Focus Zone Areas is 2.82 Percent 

Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.18 Percent

29 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play – wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow – it’s that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: by holding each other to account and staying New York Tough.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.89 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.82 percent. Within the focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,355 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported, yielding 3,733 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below: 

FOCUS ZONE

11/1- 11/7 % Positive

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/15) % Positive

Yesterday (11/16) % Positive

 

 

 

Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive

3.33%

3.92%

3.50%

3.50%

2.91%

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.96%

3.48%

3.45%

3.88%

4.17%

 

Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.96%

2.23%

2.32%

2.93%

5.28%

 

Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive

1.96%

2.34%

2.62%

0.00%

2.01%

 

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.13%

3.39%

2.77%

3.47%

2.46%

 

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

6.45%

4.59%

4.17%

1.57%

5.74%

 

Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive

7.46%

9.34%

8.01%

3.95%

7.42%

 

Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.35%

7.30%

7.33%

6.36%

8.05%

 

Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.06%

5.54%

5.13%

4.77%

3.68%

 

Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.68%

6.58%

6.47%

5.84%

8.42%

 

Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.00%

4.33%

4.33%

3.23%

4.81%

 

Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.03%

10.81%

9.37%

6.25%

7.14%

 

All focus area statewide % positive

3.83%

4.84%

4.67%

4.19%

4.89%

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.95%

2.86%

2.88%

2.80%

3.18%

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

1.81%

2.47%

2.52%

2.50%

2.82%

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 295
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 408 (+17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)
  • Deaths – 29
  • Total Deaths – 26,189 

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

2.0%

2.3%

2.8%

Central New York

4.6%

3.9%

4.5%

Finger Lakes

4.3%

4.3%

3.7%

Long Island

2.7%

3.5%

3.5%

Mid-Hudson

3.6%

3.0%

4.3%

Mohawk Valley

2.0%

1.7%

3.1%

New York City

2.2%

2.3%

2.9%

North Country

1.8%

1.8%

2.2%

Southern Tier

2.4%

1.4%

0.7%

Western New York

5.6%

5.2%

6.5%

 

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Bronx

2.6%

2.5%

3.7%

Brooklyn

2.1%

1.9%

2.3%

Manhattan

1.6%

1.6%

2.3%

Queens

2.5%

3.3%

3.1%

Staten Island

3.5%

3.1%

4.8%

 

Of the 568,778 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

4,653

81

Allegany

667

17

Broome

4,469

38

Cattaraugus

695

12

Cayuga

654

15

Chautauqua

1,265

17

Chemung

2,404

24

Chenango

512

6

Clinton

384

4

Columbia

895

9

Cortland

779

8

Delaware

281

1

Dutchess

6,308

84

Erie

18,410

392

Essex

234

3

Franklin

195

6

Fulton

403

2

Genesee

635

20

Greene

593

6

Hamilton

26

0

Herkimer

508

4

Jefferson

339

7

Lewis

253

6

Livingston

509

10

Madison

739

12

Monroe

10,891

211

Montgomery

331

6

Nassau

54,715

406

Niagara

2,798

45

NYC

285,275

1,934

Oneida

3,667

64

Onondaga

8,084

192

Ontario

986

17

Orange

15,283

101

Orleans

526

5

Oswego

1,006

19

Otsego

470

4

Putnam

2,243

57

Rensselaer

1,364

31

Rockland

20,044

140

Saratoga

1,741

47

Schenectady

1,920

30

Schoharie

155

10

Schuyler

237

6

Seneca

220

6

St. Lawrence

603

30

Steuben

1,448

14

Suffolk

54,055

402

Sullivan

1,993

12

Tioga

973

16

Tompkins

820

9

Ulster

2,835

35

Warren

515

8

Washington

407

3

Wayne

808

28

Westchester

44,975

399

Wyoming

363

9

Yates

217

8

 

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,189. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

1

Bronx

1

Broome

1

Cattaraugus

1

Cayuga

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

11

Kings

2

Lewis

1

Nassau

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Richmond

1

Rockland

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

2

Tioga

1

