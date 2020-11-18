(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK (USA), mer 18 novembre 2020
<!–
November 17, 2020
Albany, NY
Positive Testing Rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 4.89 Percent; New York State Positivity Outside All Focus Zone Areas is 2.82 Percent
Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.18 Percent
29 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play – wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow – it’s that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: by holding each other to account and staying New York Tough.”
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.89 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.82 percent. Within the focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,355 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported, yielding 3,733 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
11/1- 11/7 % Positive
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior (11/15) % Positive
|
Yesterday (11/16) % Positive
|
|
|
|
Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive
|
3.33%
|
3.92%
|
3.50%
|
3.50%
|
2.91%
|
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.96%
|
3.48%
|
3.45%
|
3.88%
|
4.17%
|
|
Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.96%
|
2.23%
|
2.32%
|
2.93%
|
5.28%
|
|
Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
1.96%
|
2.34%
|
2.62%
|
0.00%
|
2.01%
|
|
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.13%
|
3.39%
|
2.77%
|
3.47%
|
2.46%
|
|
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.45%
|
4.59%
|
4.17%
|
1.57%
|
5.74%
|
|
Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive
|
7.46%
|
9.34%
|
8.01%
|
3.95%
|
7.42%
|
|
Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.35%
|
7.30%
|
7.33%
|
6.36%
|
8.05%
|
|
Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.06%
|
5.54%
|
5.13%
|
4.77%
|
3.68%
|
|
Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.68%
|
6.58%
|
6.47%
|
5.84%
|
8.42%
|
|
Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.00%
|
4.33%
|
4.33%
|
3.23%
|
4.81%
|
|
Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
10.03%
|
10.81%
|
9.37%
|
6.25%
|
7.14%
|
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
3.83%
|
4.84%
|
4.67%
|
4.19%
|
4.89%
|
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
1.95%
|
2.86%
|
2.88%
|
2.80%
|
3.18%
|
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
1.81%
|
2.47%
|
2.52%
|
2.50%
|
2.82%
|
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 295
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 408 (+17)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)
- Deaths – 29
- Total Deaths – 26,189
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
2.0%
|
2.3%
|
2.8%
|
Central New York
|
4.6%
|
3.9%
|
4.5%
|
Finger Lakes
|
4.3%
|
4.3%
|
3.7%
|
Long Island
|
2.7%
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
3.6%
|
3.0%
|
4.3%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
2.0%
|
1.7%
|
3.1%
|
New York City
|
2.2%
|
2.3%
|
2.9%
|
North Country
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|
2.2%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.4%
|
1.4%
|
0.7%
|
Western New York
|
5.6%
|
5.2%
|
6.5%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Bronx
|
2.6%
|
2.5%
|
3.7%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
|
2.3%
|
Manhattan
|
1.6%
|
1.6%
|
2.3%
|
Queens
|
2.5%
|
3.3%
|
3.1%
|
Staten Island
|
3.5%
|
3.1%
|
4.8%
Of the 568,778 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
4,653
|
81
|
Allegany
|
667
|
17
|
Broome
|
4,469
|
38
|
Cattaraugus
|
695
|
12
|
Cayuga
|
654
|
15
|
Chautauqua
|
1,265
|
17
|
Chemung
|
2,404
|
24
|
Chenango
|
512
|
6
|
Clinton
|
384
|
4
|
Columbia
|
895
|
9
|
Cortland
|
779
|
8
|
Delaware
|
281
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
6,308
|
84
|
Erie
|
18,410
|
392
|
Essex
|
234
|
3
|
Franklin
|
195
|
6
|
Fulton
|
403
|
2
|
Genesee
|
635
|
20
|
Greene
|
593
|
6
|
Hamilton
|
26
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
508
|
4
|
Jefferson
|
339
|
7
|
Lewis
|
253
|
6
|
Livingston
|
509
|
10
|
Madison
|
739
|
12
|
Monroe
|
10,891
|
211
|
Montgomery
|
331
|
6
|
Nassau
|
54,715
|
406
|
Niagara
|
2,798
|
45
|
NYC
|
285,275
|
1,934
|
Oneida
|
3,667
|
64
|
Onondaga
|
8,084
|
192
|
Ontario
|
986
|
17
|
Orange
|
15,283
|
101
|
Orleans
|
526
|
5
|
Oswego
|
1,006
|
19
|
Otsego
|
470
|
4
|
Putnam
|
2,243
|
57
|
Rensselaer
|
1,364
|
31
|
Rockland
|
20,044
|
140
|
Saratoga
|
1,741
|
47
|
Schenectady
|
1,920
|
30
|
Schoharie
|
155
|
10
|
Schuyler
|
237
|
6
|
Seneca
|
220
|
6
|
St. Lawrence
|
603
|
30
|
Steuben
|
1,448
|
14
|
Suffolk
|
54,055
|
402
|
Sullivan
|
1,993
|
12
|
Tioga
|
973
|
16
|
Tompkins
|
820
|
9
|
Ulster
|
2,835
|
35
|
Warren
|
515
|
8
|
Washington
|
407
|
3
|
Wayne
|
808
|
28
|
Westchester
|
44,975
|
399
|
Wyoming
|
363
|
9
|
Yates
|
217
|
8
Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,189. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Allegany
|
1
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Broome
|
1
|
Cattaraugus
|
1
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
11
|
Kings
|
2
|
Lewis
|
1
|
Nassau
|
1
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Richmond
|
1
|
Rockland
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
2
|
Tioga
|
1
Next Section
Continue
Contact the Governor’s Press Office
Fonte/Source: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/helping-manage-covid-19-spread