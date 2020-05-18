martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

CORONAVIRUS, CIGNO NERO O CANARINO DELLA MINIERA DI CARBONE?

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED: 18 MAY…

ST. LUCIA

AFGHANISTAN: GHANI E ABDULLAH INSIEME ALLA GUIDA DEL PAESE

PROGRESS IS STILL NEEDED IF A POLITICAL SETTLEMENT IS TO BE REACHED…

EVERYONE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM WITH SYMPTOMS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR CORONAVIRUS TESTS

PM CALL WITH CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED: 18 MAY 2020

JONATHAN OSTRY ON HOW PANDEMICS WIDEN THE GAP

SPEECH: FOREIGN SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 18 MAY 2020

Agenparl

HELPING MICHIGAN FAMILIES STAY HOME WITH FREE, ONLINE PARENTING VIDEO SERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), lun 18 maggio 2020

Michigan State University researchers Kendal Holtrop and Amol Pavangadkar partered with the Michigan Parent Management Training — Oregon model (PMTO™) program to develop a series of short, research-based parenting videos accessible to parents and caregivers across the state of Michigan.

To help families during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order during the COVID-19 crisis, the program is designed to foster healthy parent-child relationships, and to empower parents by providing tools that build off strengths they already have. The videos focus on three key parenting strategies: clear directions, emotional regulation and skill encouragement.

Access the videos and other available parenting resources.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/helping-michigan-families-stay-home-with-free-online-parenting-video-series/

Post collegati

HELPING MICHIGAN FAMILIES STAY HOME WITH FREE, ONLINE PARENTING VIDEO SERIES

Redazione

BOARD OF REGENTS MEDALS AWARDED FOR EXCELLENCE IN TEACHING

Redazione

TELECONFERENCE WITH IPC D-70 TEXTILES COMMITTEE COVID-19

Redazione

STUDENTS HELP RAISE MONEY FOR BIDDEFORD CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION THAT PROVIDES MEALS FOR THOSE IN NEED

Redazione

APPROVATO IL PIANO TERRITORIALE PER LA RIAPERTURA GRADUALE DEI CENTRI SEMIRESIDENZIALI SANITARI E SOCIOSANITARI

Redazione

FINANCIAL PULSE: ECONOMIC ACTIVITY STABILISED AT LOWER LEVELS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More