(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), lun 18 maggio 2020

Michigan State University researchers Kendal Holtrop and Amol Pavangadkar partered with the Michigan Parent Management Training — Oregon model (PMTO™) program to develop a series of short, research-based parenting videos accessible to parents and caregivers across the state of Michigan.

To help families during the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order during the COVID-19 crisis, the program is designed to foster healthy parent-child relationships, and to empower parents by providing tools that build off strengths they already have. The videos focus on three key parenting strategies: clear directions, emotional regulation and skill encouragement.

Access the videos and other available parenting resources.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/helping-michigan-families-stay-home-with-free-online-parenting-video-series/