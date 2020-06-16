HELPING COMMUNITIES MANAGE ANXIETY ON GLOBAL ISSUES SUCH AS COVID-19 AND CLIMATE CHANGE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mar 16 giugno 2020

Dr Kris De Meyer , a visiting lecturer in King’s Department of Geography, and expert facilitator, Lucy Hubble-Rose ran a workshop earlier this year in Cornwall to support local influencers to equip their workplaces and communities to take meaningful action on climate change. Now, some of the learnings from that are being used by participants to help them manage anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Concern doesn’t automatically lead to action. You need agency before you know what to do. So, the question is how can we help people find answers about how they can mobilise their anxiety into action. – Dr Kris De Meyer

In his research, Dr De Meyer explores how people perceive climate change and what interventions are possible to try and bridge the gap between anxiety and a sense of agency to make change. In 2019, just over a third of the British public reported that they felt anxious because of the environmental emergency.

He believes he has found a format that works and this was the focus of the three-day workshop he ran for 15 participants from local authority, regional businesses, non-profit organisations and freelance professions. It included fundamentals on how to cope with uncertainty, what meaningful action on climate change looks like from different perspectives, how to break down ideas into tangible actions and how the participants can facilitate change in their spheres of influences.

“There is a lot of diversity on what action on climate change should look like and how to get everyone in agreement,” he said.

“We took extra care to help everyone understand the differences of opinion. By the end, the participants felt better equipped to facilitate community efforts on climate change, that is both meaningful for the people but also in terms of carbon emissions.”

A couple of weeks later, COVID-19 hit and lockdown began. Workshop organiser and community leader, Sara Marsh found the skills learnt during the workshop are adaptable to all crises.

“I’ve been trying to implement change in the community for years and the workshop has given me some tools that allows me to better understand people’s barriers or reluctance to engage in climate change conversations, like their fear and anxiety,” she said.