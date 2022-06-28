25.7 C
Help to Buy: Equity Loan – funding administration agreement

Published 28 August 2020

Last updated 28 June 2022
+ show all updates

  1. 28 June 2022

    The addition of a briefing and frequently asked questions for homebuilders about closedown of the Help to Buy: Equity Loan (2021-2023) (PDF and HTML version)

  2. 24 September 2021

    Updated the Listed Warranty Products table pdf and accompanying accessible version.

  3. 10 February 2021

    Added accessible version of ‘Listed warranty products table’.

  4. 8 January 2021

    Addition of file: Help to Buy Equity Mortgage 2021-2023

  5. 7 January 2021

    Files added: ‘Listed Warranty Products Table’ and ‘Equity Mortgage Lender’s Handbook for Conveyancers’.

  6. 24 December 2020

    Guidance in part 6 updated

  7. 10 December 2020

    This reflects the changes to the Planning Conditions requirements as well as the previous change regarding the leasehold house exemption for leases acquired prior to 21 December 2017.

  8. 17 November 2020

    Added a warning message for homebuilders about potential changes to the funding administration agreement

  9. 22 October 2020

    Accessible version of the Builder Participation Guidance document has been uploaded.

  10. 15 October 2020

    Edit – two attachments have been updated. The Builder Participation Guidance document and the Standard Funding Agreement.

  11. 30 September 2020

    Edit – an update version of the Builder Participation Guidance has been uploaded that includes a link to the builder registration page.

  12. 28 August 2020

    First published.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/help-to-buy-equity-loan-2021-2023-funding-administration-agreement

