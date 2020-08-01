HELP SHAPE ROCKY-YEPPOON ROAD UPGRADE

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 01 agosto 2020

Central Queenslanders are invited to have their say on the upgrades that are most important to them as part of the $80 million jointly funded Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the $80 million funding injection would support future population and economic growth.

“The Australian Government has committed $64 million, with the Queensland Government committing $16 million, for upgrade works on the Mount Isa to Rockhampton Corridor delivered as part of the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative,” Mr McCormack said.

“On top of this substantial commitment, an additional $5 million of joint funding was recently announced to get pavement strengthening and resilience works quickly underway on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road.

“This extra funding is being delivered as part of the Regional Economic Enabling Fund – a major component of the $415 million commitment by the Australian and Queensland governments to deliver shovel-ready projects and support jobs through COVID-19.

“Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road is a critical regional road linking the Capricorn Coast to Rockhampton and the Bruce Highway. Delivering these important upgrades will better support defence, forestry, freight, tourism and commuter traffic demands in the region.”

Queensland Transport and Mains Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it was important the community had their say, with local insight and knowledge critical to getting the project right.

“Brittany Lauga has been a huge advocate for this project, for busting congestion and reducing that risk of crashes, so families, tourists and truck drivers can all get home safer and sooner,” Mr Bailey said.

“Global economies have been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong ongoing health response means we can continue our plan economy recovery, which includes creating jobs and a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades.”

Assistant Minister for Northern Australia and Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the upgrades would provide strong benefits to residents and visitors to the region.

“Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road is a key commuter route, connecting the growing community of Yeppoon to Rockhampton,” Ms Landry said.

“Yeppoon is also a popular tourist destination and improved access to the town means a stronger local economy.”

State Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said a new webpage and interactive map is now available for the community to pinpoint where they think targeted upgrades should occur.

“More than 11,000 vehicles use this road every day, travelling between the two largest urban areas in Central Queensland and I want everyone to be able to have their say so we can get this upgrade right,” Ms Lauga said.

“This project will add to others already on the go in our community like the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade project, because we know roads are a key driver for the region’s $4.8 billion economy.”

The community consultation will remain open until the end of August 2020. To have your say head to www.tmr.qld.gov.au/YeppoonRoadUpgrade

ENDS

Media contact: Toby Walker – 0439 347 875

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/8/1/help-shape-rockyyeppoon-road-upgrade