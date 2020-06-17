mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
HELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES TO GET BACK ON THEIR FEET AFTER THE BUSHFIRES

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mer 17 giugno 2020

The Australian Government is providing help for small businesses to get back on their feet after the recent bushfires.

As part of its Strengthening Business initiative, the Government is deploying business facilitators to fire-affected regions across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

This is a free service. Business facilitators have proven skills and experience in helping small businesses to:

  • rebuild and grow
  • pivot
  • diversify
  • use existing skills and knowledge to start something new

The initiative is part of the Australian Government’s commitment to strengthening businesses affected by the Black Summer bushfires, and the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis. It provides tailored assistance for small-to-medium sized businesses.

Our department’s Entrepreneurs’ Programme delivers the Strengthening Business initiative.

https://www.industry.gov.au/news-media/help-for-small-businesses-to-get-back-on-their-feet-after-the-bushfires

