(AGENPARL) – ROME mer 29 giugno 2022

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The data provided on this page is therefore indicative and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Fonte/Source: https://www.eib.org/en/projects/pipelines/all/20210521