HEAVY SNOW, STRONG WINDS TO SLOW TRAVEL THIS WEEKEND

sab 30 gennaio 2021

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are warning the public that travel will be impacted throughout the weekend by a winter storm stretching across the northern part of the state. Starting this afternoon and into Sunday, heavy snow should be anticipated, creating slick roads, reduced visibility and travel times that will be much longer than normal.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=22737