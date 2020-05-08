venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Breaking News

TIME TO CARE, 1.500 GIOVANI IN AIUTO DEGLI ANZIANI

COVID-19 SUSTAINABILITY & REMODELLING OF WILDLIFE SECTOR – WEBINAR

WHITE HOUSE: MESSAGGIO PRESIDENZIALE PER IL 75 ° ANNIVERSARIO DELLA GIORNATA DELLA…

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AFFAIRS AND HEALTH ISSUES INSTRUCTIONS TO REGIONAL STATE ADMINISTRATIVE…

SETTIMANA MONDO UNITO: SIAMO “IN TEMPO PER LA PACE”, NULLA CI PUò…

FASE 2: MICELI (PD), “RIAPERTURE SEGUANO LINEE GUIDA NAZIONALI”

DIABETE E COVID-19: NON C’è MAGGIOR RISCHIO DI CONTAGIO

RAVASI: RILANCIARE L’ALLEANZA TRA ARTE E FEDE IN QUESTO TEMPO DI CRISI

​​​​​CORONAVIRUS: DE MARIA (PD), ESTENDERE BONUS A LAVORATORI STAGIONALI FIERE

SCUOLA, PRONTE LE ORDINANZE SU ESAMI DI STATO E VALUTAZIONE. I DOCUMENTI…

Agenparl

HEAT-RESISTANT PB(II)-BASED X-RAY SCINTILLATING METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS FOR SENSITIVE DOSAGE DETECTION VIA THE AGGREGATION-INDUCED LUMINESCENT CHROMOPHORE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT00974A, Communication
Jian Lu, Shuai-Hua Wang, Yan Li, Wen-Fei Wang, Cai Sun, Pei-Xin Li, Fa-Kun Zheng, Guo-Cong Guo
The synergy of unusual X-aggregation induced luminescent chromophores and heavy Pb(II) ions has facilitated excellent X-ray scintillation of two structurally similar Pb-SMOFs, which are heat-resistant due to solvent-free lattices. Owing…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/Wq7eyKHTKo0/D0DT00974A

Post collegati

BUND UND LäNDER BESCHLIEßEN LOCKERUNGEN IM BREITENSPORT

Redazione

07 MAG 2020 – INTERVENTO DELLA POLIZIA MUNICIPALE IN PIAZZA LEOPOLDO, DENUNCIATO UNO SPACCIATORE

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID-19, AGGIORNAMENTO DEL 7 MAGGIO (DATI 6 MAGGIO)

Redazione

INVESTIGADORES DEL CSIC EXPLICAN LAS VíAS DE TRANSMISIóN DEL SARSCOV-2 EN PLAYAS Y PISCINAS

Redazione

COVID-19 SUSTAINABILITY & REMODELLING OF WILDLIFE SECTOR – WEBINAR

Redazione

SINGLE-WAVELENGTH PHOTOTHERANOSTICS FOR COLON CANCER VIA THIOLYTIC REACTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More