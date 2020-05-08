HEAT-RESISTANT PB(II)-BASED X-RAY SCINTILLATING METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS FOR SENSITIVE DOSAGE DETECTION VIA THE AGGREGATION-INDUCED LUMINESCENT CHROMOPHORE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT00974A, Communication

Jian Lu, Shuai-Hua Wang, Yan Li, Wen-Fei Wang, Cai Sun, Pei-Xin Li, Fa-Kun Zheng, Guo-Cong Guo

The synergy of unusual X-aggregation induced luminescent chromophores and heavy Pb(II) ions has facilitated excellent X-ray scintillation of two structurally similar Pb-SMOFs, which are heat-resistant due to solvent-free lattices. Owing…

