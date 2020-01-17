(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), ven 17 gennaio 2020
*Light refreshments begin at 12:00 p.m. in the Moynihan Board Room, 6th Floor, Woodrow Wilson Center
Restoration is more complex than just planting trees. It requires that farmers, rural communities, businesses, and government agencies—all with different interests—unite behind a shared vision. Establishing common goals and measuring progress facilitates deeper collaboration among diverse actors. The World Resources Institute, together with the Government of El Salvador, the Regional Program for Research on Development and Environment (PRISMA), and the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), created the Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration in a diverse, 1,200 square kilometer landscape.
Nearly people live in this area, which includes subtropical forests in the El Imposible National Park, mangrove areas in Barra de Santiago, and Ilamatepec, a volcanic mountain range with diverse natural and agricultural areas. The Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration is a field-tested tool for measuring the impact of restoration efforts.
Please join us on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., to learn more about the Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration and how this innovative methodology can be useful for decision makers across Latin America and the world.
Welcome and Introduction
Cynthia J. Arnson
Director, Latin American Program
Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars
Fred Stolle
Deputy Director, Forests Program
World Resources Institute
The Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration
René Zamora Cristales
Latin America Research Coordinator, Initiative 20×20
World Resources Institute
Nelson Cuéllar
Director, Fundación PRISMA
Panel
Jorge Quezada
National Climate Change Director
Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador
Salvador Nieto
Executive Secretary
Central American Commission on Sustainable Development and Environment
Miguel Gallardo
Landscape Restoration National Director
Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador
Doribel Herrador
Director, Fundación PRISMA
Giovanni Molina
Environment Observatory, Data Manager, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador
Moderator
María Franco Chuaire
Regional Coordinator, South America Initiative 20×20
Global Restoration Initiative, World Resources Institute
Closing Remarks
Susan Kandel
Deputy Director, Fundación PRISMA
IN PARTNERSHIP
Image Source: Flickr
Fonte/Source: https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/healthy-landscapes-for-prosperity-land-restoration-el-salvador