*Light refreshments begin at 12:00 p.m. in the Moynihan Board Room, 6th Floor, Woodrow Wilson Center

Restoration is more complex than just planting trees. It requires that farmers, rural communities, businesses, and government agencies—all with different interests—unite behind a shared vision. Establishing common goals and measuring progress facilitates deeper collaboration among diverse actors. The World Resources Institute, together with the Government of El Salvador, the Regional Program for Research on Development and Environment (PRISMA), and the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), created the Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration in a diverse, 1,200 square kilometer landscape.

Nearly people live in this area, which includes subtropical forests in the El Imposible National Park, mangrove areas in Barra de Santiago, and Ilamatepec, a volcanic mountain range with diverse natural and agricultural areas. The Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration is a field-tested tool for measuring the impact of restoration efforts.

Please join us on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., to learn more about the Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration and how this innovative methodology can be useful for decision makers across Latin America and the world.

Welcome and Introduction

Cynthia J. Arnson

Director, Latin American Program

Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars

Fred Stolle

Deputy Director, Forests Program

World Resources Institute

The Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration

René Zamora Cristales

Latin America Research Coordinator, Initiative 20×20

World Resources Institute

Nelson Cuéllar

Director, Fundación PRISMA

Panel

Jorge Quezada

National Climate Change Director

Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador

Salvador Nieto

Executive Secretary

Central American Commission on Sustainable Development and Environment

Miguel Gallardo

Landscape Restoration National Director

Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador

Doribel Herrador

Director, Fundación PRISMA

Giovanni Molina

Environment Observatory, Data Manager, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador

Moderator

María Franco Chuaire

Regional Coordinator, South America Initiative 20×20

Global Restoration Initiative, World Resources Institute

Closing Remarks

Susan Kandel

Deputy Director, Fundación PRISMA



