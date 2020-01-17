17 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

GLI APPUNTAMENTI DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE DAL 20 AL 24 GENNAIO

DIALOGO MIGRATORIO ITALIA-GERMANIA

SECURING GREATER RELIGIOUS FREEDOM AROUND THE WORLD

FISCO: LORENZIN (PD), PIù SOLDI IN TASCA AI LAVORATORI DA GOVERNO CON…

FEMA HAS APPROVED OVER $2 BILLION IN PUBLIC ASSISTANCE FUNDS FOR THE…

BOARDWALK REDUCTION ON ALEXANDRA BRIDGE

LANCIATA A DUBLINO L’ITALIAN-IRISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

THE OAS REVIVAL

Home » HEALTHY LANDSCAPES FOR PROSPERITY: LAND RESTORATION IN EL SALVADOR
Agenparl English Educazione Social Network Storie e Curiosità

HEALTHY LANDSCAPES FOR PROSPERITY: LAND RESTORATION IN EL SALVADOR

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), ven 17 gennaio 2020

*Light refreshments begin at 12:00 p.m. in the Moynihan Board Room, 6th Floor, Woodrow Wilson Center

Restoration is more complex than just planting trees. It requires that farmers, rural communities, businesses, and government agencies—all with different interests—unite behind a shared vision. Establishing common goals and measuring progress facilitates deeper collaboration among diverse actors. The World Resources Institute, together with the Government of El Salvador, the Regional Program for Research on Development and Environment (PRISMA), and the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), created the Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration in a diverse, 1,200 square kilometer landscape.

Nearly people live in this area, which includes subtropical forests in the El Imposible National Park, mangrove areas in Barra de Santiago, and Ilamatepec, a volcanic mountain range with diverse natural and agricultural areas. The Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration is a field-tested tool for measuring the impact of restoration efforts.

Please join us on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., to learn more about the Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration and how this innovative methodology can be useful for decision makers across Latin America and the world.

Welcome and Introduction

Cynthia J. Arnson
Director, Latin American Program
Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars

Fred Stolle
Deputy Director, Forests Program
World Resources Institute

The Sustainability Index for Landscape Restoration

René Zamora Cristales
Latin America Research Coordinator, Initiative 20×20
World Resources Institute

Nelson Cuéllar
Director, Fundación PRISMA

Panel

Jorge Quezada
National Climate Change Director
Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador

Salvador Nieto
Executive Secretary
Central American Commission on Sustainable Development and Environment

Miguel Gallardo
Landscape Restoration National Director
Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador

Doribel Herrador
Director, Fundación PRISMA

Giovanni Molina
Environment Observatory, Data Manager, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, El Salvador

Moderator

María Franco Chuaire
Regional Coordinator, South America Initiative 20×20
Global Restoration Initiative, World Resources Institute

Closing Remarks

Susan Kandel
Deputy Director, Fundación PRISMA
 

IN PARTNERSHIP

Image Source:  Flickr

Fonte/Source: https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/healthy-landscapes-for-prosperity-land-restoration-el-salvador

Related posts

– OJAI ART EXCHANGE PRESENTS: MATT WILSON & HIS ORCHESTRA

Redazione

FEDS : APPROXIMATELY RIGHT?: GLOBAL V. LOCAL METHODS FOR OPEN-ECONOMY MODELS WITH INCOMPLETE MARKETS

Redazione

LPGA: BROOKE HENDERSON E INBEE PARK AL COMANDO

Redazione

DMD – CLASS OF 21 VALENTINE’S DAY BAKESALE.

Redazione

DNREC FISH & WILDLIFE NATURAL RESOURCES POLICE BLOTTER: JAN. 6-12

Redazione

DAILY BRIEFING JANUARY 20 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More