martedì, Maggio 26, 2020
HEALTHCARE FACILITY ONBOARDING CHECKLIST

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 26 maggio 2020 Source: Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] (HHS ASPR). Published: 5/21/2020.
This one-page document from TRACIE (Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange) is a tool for hospitals and other facilities to assist in streamlining staff acquisition and the onboarding process in times of need, provides a checklist that follows utilizes a three-phase approach, and includes links to helpful related online resources.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22322

