(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), lun 01 febbraio 2021 Changes in scope, amount, and implementation arrangements outline changes to a project or program that alters or affects the purpose, components, costs, benefits, procurement, or other implementation arrangements. This document dated January 2021 is provided for the ADB project 54171-002 in the Philippines.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/tDRG6wx5Z6M/phi-54171-002-mcs