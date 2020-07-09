giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
Breaking News

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF LATVIA

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI MEETS THE AMBASSADOR OF THE…

USA: IL NO DEI VESCOVI E DEI LEADER RELIGIOSI ALLA PENA DI…

TRASPORTI, SALVINI: DOPO ANNI DI BATTAGLIE DELLA LEGA, APPROVATO A BRUXELLES IL…

SWEDEN TRANSITIONING TO A CIRCULAR ECONOMY

LOTTA AL COVID E IMPEGNO PER IL CREATO. LA FANTASIA CREATIVA DELLE…

THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA AND THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION AS STRATEGIC ALLIES

AUTOSTRADE, DE MICHELI CONVOCA ASPI AL MIT

IL VANGELO E I SEGNI DEI TEMPI

ECONOMIA, LAMORGESE: NON SI IGNORI RISCHIO RITORNO VIRUS, RISCHIO RABBIA SOCIALE IN…

Agenparl

HEALTH SCIENCES: SENIOR SCIENTIST – HUMAN NUTRITION RESEARCH CENTER ON AGING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 09 luglio 2020

This is a grant funded position and is not eligible for severance pay.

Plan and conduct research independently and is responsible for data collection and analysis methods in accordance with laboratory goals. Collaborate with other Research staff members to identify novel research methods. Develop projects and plans to implement these methods. Contribute original research and is published in peer-reviewed journals. Develop grant proposals and secure grant funding from the government or other peer-reviewed sources independently or collaboratively. Participate in research, and mentoring, including providing research guidance to graduate students, postdoctoral scholars and less experienced scientists.

Qualifications

Basic Requirements:
A PhD is required along with 2 or more years of experience as a Scientist III, demonstrated ability to make significant contributions to related scientific research and scholarship, strong potential to direct own research, as well as participation in the mentoring and training of graduate students and younger scientists and regular, significant, contributions published in peer-reviewed journals.

An employee in this position must complete all appropriate background checks at the time of hire, promotion, or transfer.

Equal Opportunity Employer – minority/females/veterans/disability/sexual orientation/gender identity.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144343&tag=144343-atom

Post collegati

HEALTH SCIENCES: SENIOR SCIENTIST – HUMAN NUTRITION RESEARCH CENTER ON AGING

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINE: VETERINARY TECHNICIAN – HEMODIALYSIS

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: VETERINARY TECHNICIAN – HEMODIALYSIS

Redazione

TACKLING COVID-19: DR ESTéE TöRöK

Redazione

MONITORING GOODS SUPPLY CHAINS FOR LUXEMBOURG’S COVID-19 TASKFORCE

Redazione

NEW RESEARCH SHOWS CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT RESULTS IN INCREASED HOSPITALISATIONS IN CHILDHOOD AND BEYOND

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More