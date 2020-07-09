HEALTH SCIENCES: SENIOR SCIENTIST – HUMAN NUTRITION RESEARCH CENTER ON AGING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 09 luglio 2020

This is a grant funded position and is not eligible for severance pay.

Plan and conduct research independently and is responsible for data collection and analysis methods in accordance with laboratory goals. Collaborate with other Research staff members to identify novel research methods. Develop projects and plans to implement these methods. Contribute original research and is published in peer-reviewed journals. Develop grant proposals and secure grant funding from the government or other peer-reviewed sources independently or collaboratively. Participate in research, and mentoring, including providing research guidance to graduate students, postdoctoral scholars and less experienced scientists.

Qualifications

Basic Requirements:

A PhD is required along with 2 or more years of experience as a Scientist III, demonstrated ability to make significant contributions to related scientific research and scholarship, strong potential to direct own research, as well as participation in the mentoring and training of graduate students and younger scientists and regular, significant, contributions published in peer-reviewed journals.

An employee in this position must complete all appropriate background checks at the time of hire, promotion, or transfer.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144343&tag=144343-atom