HEALTH SCIENCES: RESEARCH FELLOW (POST-DOC – COMMUNITY EDUCATION & NAVIGATION PROJECT: BREAST CANCER)

Monash University is Australia’s largest university, and a member of the prestigious Group of Eight research intensive universities. In the most recent QS World University Rankings, Monash rated 55 in the world.

Monash is a global university. In addition to its four Australian campuses, it has a comprehensive campus in Malaysia and centres for graduate education in China and India. It also has a teaching and conference centre in Italy. A unique alliance with the University of Warwick (UK) sits alongside an array of international collaborations with leading universities and corporations around the world, expanding the University’s global network.

Monash University Malaysia is Monash’s third largest campus, with over 8000 students and 900 staff. We are a comprehensive campus offering degrees in business, engineering, medicine, science, information technology, pharmacy, social science and humanities across seven Schools. We are rated among the very best among universities in Malaysia, and the quality of our research output positions us among the very best universities in Southeast Asia.

Monash University Malaysia provides Monash University with a platform for scholarly engagement with the dynamic Southeast Asia region. We are located in greater Kuala Lumpur, in the Klang Valley, one of the region’s industrial hotspots. We sit in the heart of the rapidly developing economic corridor linking Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and beyond. Our education and research is oriented towards deep engagement with this dynamic social and industrial landscape.

In 2018, we celebrated our twentieth anniversary in Malaysia. Since our establishment in 1998 we have produced more than 16,800 graduates from more than 78 countries. We provide a diverse and inclusive scholarly environment.

In 2017, Monash Malaysia was awarded a Six Star SETARA rating by the Malaysian Ministry of Education.

This places us in the very top “outstanding” cohort of Malaysian Universities.

For further information see www.monash.edu.my.

Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Established in 2005, the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences reflect the increasing role of Monash in tertiary education in the Asia Pacific region.

The school is responsible for offering the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Psychological Science and Business, Honours Degree of Bachelor of Psychological Science and Business (Psychology), Honours Degree of Bachelor of Medical Science, Master of Biomedical Science and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs.

Delivery of the MBBS program is spread over several locations with years 1 and 2 being taught at the Monash University Malaysia in Selangor. For the purpose of execution of the main clinical Years 3,4 & 5 components, the university has set up the Clinical School Johor Bahru based in the southern state of Johor.

The South East Asia Community Observatory (SEACO) is a major new initiative of Monash University. SEACO is a University research platform managed by the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and is located in the district of Segamat in Johor.

For more information, please visit: http://www.seaco.asia

