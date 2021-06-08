(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 08 giugno 2021 Department: Orthopedics

Institution: Mayo Clinic

The Mayo Clinic Department of Orthopedic Surgery is recruiting an outstanding scientist with expertise in cell biology or immunology and a research program in soft tissue biology and bony regeneration. Areas of interest include fibrosis prevention and soft tissue (cartilage, ligament, tendon, and/or nerve) transplantation and regeneration. The candidate will have a Ph.D. degree in …

