HEALTH SCIENCES: PATHOLOGY FACULTY (INSTRUCTOR/ASSISTANT PROFESSOR/ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR/FULL PROFESSOR)

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 25 gennaio 2021

THE COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES

The College of Health Sciences (CHS) aims to advance heath care in Vietnam and the world through leading education, innovative research and technology. Our mission is:

Committed to developing world-class research and providing outstanding health care education

To pioneer the country’s health sciences education and reform

To attract and develop healthcare leaders to advance health sciences locally and globally.

Our strategic partner within Vingroup is Vinmec Healthcare System – the leading private, not-for-profit health care provider in Vietnam, which currently encompasses 7 hospitals and 4 outpatient clinics throughout Vietnam (with more than 1,600 beds), together with its medical research institutes and centers. Vinmec is the only healthcare provider in Vietnam offering 2 hospitals with Joint-Commission International (JCI) accreditation (in Hanoi and HoChiMinh city). The Vinmec Times City in Hanoi is our primary teaching hospital for College of Health Sciences. It received the first JCI accreditation in 2015, the re-accreditation in 2018 and is currently the only teaching hospital in Vietnam with JCI recognition.

With a vision to advance health care through research, the College of Health Sciences will also offer research opportunities in all our programs and provide a supportive research environment for our faculty and students. Taking advantage of being in the ecosystem of Vingroup with a number of technology and service oriented companies such as Vinpearl, VinHomes, VinFast, VinSmart, etc., the College will cooperate closely with these companies in research to create breakthrough technology & healthcare products and solutions.

Currently, the College offers undergraduate degree programs in Nursing and Medicine while there are three residency program offered i.e. in Internal Medicine, Surgery and Pediatrics. All of the health sciences programs are competency-based, developed with University of Pennsylvania’s technical support. With UPenn’s certified and validated curricula, world-class international and Vietnamese faculty members, modern pedagogical approaches, and infrastructure at the forefront of technology, we will prepare our students to become healthcare leaders, innovators and scientists with entrepreneurial mindset and as prospective agents of change in the future.

POSITION RESPONSIBILITIES

The College of Health Sciences (CHS) at VinUniversity is recruiting an innovative faculty member (academic ranks: open) in the area of PATHOLOGY.

The CHS seeks a faculty member who will contribute to its overall research, teaching, and service mission with a focus on anatomic pathology and pathophysiology. We are particularly seeking individuals with an interest in teaching in the professional medical curriculum along with investigating diseases of national health significance. Successful candidates will have strong teaching and research skills while working in a multidisciplinary environment.

Candidates should demonstrate evidence or potential to establish an independent and/or collaborative research program as a member of Population and Clinical Research program of the VinUniversity/ Vinmec Healthcare System Research Consortium.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES:

Teaching – Teach in didactic preclinical assigned courses for years 2 – 3 within the professional medical curriculum. This includes serving as a course director, if assigned. Responsibilities include time spent in the classroom, clinical sites, laboratory, or online courses and in immediate preparation for them; maintaining and improving competence in subjects being taught; preparing teaching materials; conferring with students on course materials; directing individual and group studies and practice; reviewing written examinations and papers; supervising or teaching clinical internships or programs. Working closely with other faculty to develop and implement innovative and interactive presentations of the curriculum, professional peer review and professional development are essential features of effective teaching.

Advising – Student advising to include time spent meeting with students regarding academic, curricular and career matters. Participation in student mentoring in preparation for examinations including licensing board exams as well as coaching unmatched students.

Research – Working to create and add to knowledge in a field, including the advancement of new theories and principles. Assisting in the planning and development of research programs and the allocation of resources to support such research. Mentoring students in their research projects.

Service – Participating in courses/lectures/workshops or clinical activities to meet the curricular needs of the department to include: course structure and content, course preparation, written course materials, lecture, workshop and lab presentations, course quizzes, exams and practicals, course evaluations and course faculty evaluations.

Participating in faculty development by attending and presenting at national/international meetings.

Participation in departmental activities as assigned by the Program Director and the Dean/Vice-Dean including committee service, seminar presentations, and performing prospective student interviews.

Performing other job related duties and special projects as assigned.

KEY SELECTION CRITERIA

Have a master/doctorate degree in related fields from established prestigious universities.

Have a strong knowledge of the subject area combined with a broad subject background enabling contributions to teaching programs.

Have good experience in experiential leaning methods such as TBL (Team-based Learning), PBL (Project-based Learning), ABL (Action-based Learning) and can successfully employ them in all courses.

(Team-based Learning), (Project-based Learning), (Action-based Learning) and can successfully employ them in all courses. Have a strong record of research accomplishments or potential for future accomplishments (research track)

Have a high spirit and strong passion for education; demonstrate distinction and/or strong potential in research; Agile to embrace changes and take on new challenges; open-minded to new and different environments; team-player willing to contribute to organizational goals and initiatives

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

COMPENSATIONS

The salary and benefits are internationally competitive and commensurate with qualifications and experience.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please send (1) a cover letter, (2) a resume, (3) a teaching statement, (4) a research statement; and submit (5) a minimum of two recommendation letters and other relevant qualifications to <a In doing so, remember the following:

Indicate in your cover letter which field, rank, and track you are applying for.

Your resume should include a list of all courses you have taught with the teaching/student evaluation outcomes.

Your teaching statement should specify teaching methods you have used in your courses and plan to use in your future courses (i.e., lecture, cases, flipped classroom, team-based learning, service-based learning, community-based learning, etc.).

Your research statement should include the primary theme(s) of your past and current research and the theme(s) of your intended future research.

Consideration of candidates will occur on a rolling basis beginning April 2021 and will continue until the positions are filled. If you wish to nominate a candidate, please submit your letter of nomination with the candidate’s contact information (email addresses and phone numbers) to the Search Committee at the email address above and.

The desired start date is August 2021, subject to negotiation, to allow sufficient time for your course preparation for the upcoming fall semester. If you currently reside outside Vietnam, please indicate in your cover letter whether you can relocate to Hanoi, Vietnam in time (by September as latest). If not, please specify when you can.

We thank all applicants for their interest. Please note that only those candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.

LIVING AND WORKING IN HANOI, VIETNAM

Working permit: VinUniversity will assist in and provide advice for obtaining the necessary paperwork needed for employment in Vietnam (visa, working permit, insurance, etc.)

According to Vietnamese Law, expatriates are required to submit all necessary documents for a work permit on first day in Vietnam. For more information about necessary documents, please refer to the information in this link.

Living costs: Vietnam has a comparatively low cost of living and expatriates can live a very comfortable life here with a moderate expenditure.

ABOUT VINUNIVERSITY

On 2 March 2018, the Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam approved a proposal by Vingroup to create a new university in Vietnam, to be known as VinUniversity, or “VinUni”.

VinUni has strategic collaborations with the world’s leading universities, including Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). These universities have become close advisors and crucial enablers in establishing the three colleges at VinUni: College of Business and Management, College of Engineering and Computer Science, and College of Health Sciences. UPenn’s medical and nursing schools are functioning to guide the formation of health science education at VinUniversity and to interface with Vinmec, Vingroup’s outstanding health system. Every aspect of the University: its curricula, research, faculty, student body, facilities, and campus life, is being developed to meet the highest standards set by the world’s leading professional accreditation and ranking organizations, such as WFME, ACGME-I, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (THE).

VinUniversity is the first private, not-for-profit Vietnamese university established based on international standards. The university integrates the models of excellent international universities with the unique cultural and economic characteristics of Vietnam, in order to make a breakthrough in Vietnamese higher education and to become a world-class university.

The mission of VinUniversity is to educate and train outstanding individuals, who are knowledgeable, capable, and passionate about contributing to improving themselves and societal conditions, inspiring the current and next generations, and making lasting positive impacts on global development.

On October 17th 2020, the First Convocation of the first academic year 2020-2021 at VinUniversity marked the anniversary of opening the first talented and not for profit private university in Vietnam.

At the dawn of our Convocation, VinUniversity has been duly recognized by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) with 5-star ratings in the 3 evaluative criteria of Facilities, Academic Development, and Inclusiveness. Factually, QS reserves high regard for VinUni’s commitment to developing its academic environment guaranteeing 100% participation of faculty in mandatory training sessions to standardize and foster the pedagogy of active learning. Furthermore, every student is matched with an academic advisor who will closely mentor them throughout the entire program duration. QS likewise awards a 5-star rating for the university’s state-of-the-art facilities equipped with modern lecture halls, classrooms, stadium, dorms, library, healthcare facilities, etc.

The university’s policy for inclusiveness is also deemed holistic and thoughtful. Talented students are provided with the best support, regardless of their personal status. This effort is rated 5-star for effectively distribute the generous support from the founding donor – Vingroup JSC – as scholarships and financial aids to deserving students.

ABOUT VINGROUP

VinUniversity was founded by Vingroup Joint Stock Company (Vingroup JSC) as a private, not-for-profit university for the purpose of fostering and developing talents for the future.

Vingroup is one of the biggest private conglomerates in Asia with the largest market capitalization value in Vietnam. As a multisector corporation, Vingroup focuses on three main areas: Technology; Industrials; and Property Services.

Vingroup continues to pioneer and lead consumer trends in each of its businesses, introducing Vietnamese consumers to a brand new, modern lifestyle with international-standard products and services. Vingroup has created a respected, well-recognized Vietnamese brand and is proud to be one of the nation’s leading private enterprises.

VinUni is proud to be a part of the Vingroup ecosystem, giving our students opportunities to connect with several reputable research institutes (such as VinAI, VinBrain, and Vin BigData), pioneering industrial enterprises (such as VinSmart and VinFast), and leading Vietnamese companies (such as Vinpearl, Vincom Retail, Vinmec, and VinHomes)

PRESS

VNExpress >> VinUniversity’s First Convocation Day

Forbes Vietnam >> VinUniversity’s First Convocation Day

Vietnamnews >> VinUniversity inaugurates its first academic year

Vietnamnet >> VinUniversity achieves QS 5-star rating standards

Cornell Chronicle >> VinUnversity’s Founding Provost – Professor Rohit Verma

Cornell Daily Sun >> Cornell-Vingroup’s collaboration

Vietnam Economic Times >> Cornell-UPenn-Vingroup’s collaboration

Vietnam News >> VinUniversity creates breakthrough in Higher Education quality

Penn News >> UPenn extends its global reach to improve health care education in Southeast Asia

Philadelphia Business Journal >> Penn Medicine extends global reach to Vietnam

Forbes >> Vietnam’s Mega conglomerate starts its own university to overcome talent shortage

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153165&tag=153165-atom