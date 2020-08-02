HEALTH SCIENCES: DIVISION CHAIR, COLLEGE OF NURSING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 02 agosto 2020

The University of Utah College of Nursing seeks an experienced nurse faculty with an established record of research/scholarship, teaching, and service to serve as the Chair of the Division of Acute and Chronic Care. The Division Chair is a key academic administrator who provides leadership for the 50+ faculty in the Division of Acute and Chronic Care, implementing the vision, mission, and strategic goals of the College of Nursing.

Criteria: Doctorate in nursing or a related healthcare field. Must have a sustained record of excellence in education and research/scholarship. Must have strong communication skills and a demonstrated ability to work productively with individuals and interdisciplinary groups. A history of successful mentorship of faculty is an asset. This individual must be at the Associate Professor or Professor rank at the University of Utah College of Nursing.

Principal Functions and Responsibilities: Works collaboratively with the Dean, Associate Deans, Assistant Deans, Specialty Track Directors, and Chair of the Health Systems and Community Based Care to:

1. Represent the division faculty on the Academic Leadership Team (ALT).

2. Coordinate the onboarding and orientation of new faculty.

3. Develop and lead college-wide faculty development programs and mentoring initiatives.

4. Coordinate faculty assignments, including teaching assignments, with faculty and appropriate administrators and academic leaders.

5. Conduct the ongoing evaluation and annual reviews of tenure line, career line and paid adjunct faculty.

6. Collaborate on faculty annual contract process with the Assistant Dean of Finance and Administration and the Dean to include the verification of contract letters and communication of annual faculty workload distribution.

7. Manage the distribution, collection, and triage of faculty conflict of commitment and business relations reporting.

8. Provide oversight for the Office of Faculty Affairs for activities delegated by the Dean, including serving as the ALT liaison for the search committee.

9. Coordinate hiring of adjunct faculty to fill teaching needs.

10. Address issues and concerns of division members.

11. Communicate college and university level information to the division faculty.

12. Manage resources allocated to the division including staff, travel funding, and professional development funds.

13. Assign faculty office space within the division purview and oversee common areas in coordination with the Assistant Dean of Finance and Administration.

14. Represent the College of Nursing within health sciences and the University of Utah.

15. Perform other duties delegated by the Dean in accordance with policy changes and/or any special projects.

College of Nursing: The College of Nursing (CON) is an integral part of University of Utah Health, an academic health sciences center. The Division of Health Systems and Community Based Care has nursing and interdisciplinary faculty members who participate in teaching, engage in research and scholarship, and work clinically in the College of Nursing’s faculty practice. The CON offers nursing education programs in both the traditional and online formats that cover a wide range of programs and degrees including nursing early assurance, bachelor’s programs, Master of Science programs in gerontology and nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice programs in a variety of specialties and organizational leadership, and a distance-based PhD program. The CON is committed to working together to serve the people of Utah and beyond by continually improving individual and community health and quality of life. We strive for excellence in education, research, and clinical care, each mission being vital to one another and to our overall success. Currently ranked 23rd in the nation in NIH funding, the College of Nursing is a focal point for researchers and clinicians from the University of Utah Academic Health Sciences to collaboratively improve individual, family, and community health, and quality of life in the Intermountain West. Diversity and inclusiveness, independent inquiry and collegiality form the fabric of everyday life for faculty and students.

University: The University of Utah is a PAC-12 institution located in Salt Lake City nestled in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. Numerous interdisciplinary centers support team science within the University Health Sciences, including the Huntsman Cancer Institute and an NIH Center for Clinical and Translational Research. The Utah Population Database, with over 7 million linked genealogical and clinical records, is a unique resource for population-based research. The University’s Technology & Venture Commercialization program supports faculty in the transformation of ideas into practical, commercially viable products and services. Please visit the following linked webpages for more information about the University of Utah CON, CON Research, and Living in Utah.

Inquiries and Application: Interested candidates should apply by submitting 1) a cover letter that addresses your research, teaching, and any administrative/leadership experience, as well as your interest in and match with the position, and 2) an academic CV. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The online application can be found at:

http://utah.peopleadmin.com/postings/106150.

For inquiries about the position, please contact Interim Dean Dr. Barbara L. Wilson, at <a

The University of Utah Health Sciences Center is a patient focused center distinguished by collaboration, excellence, leadership, and respect. We value candidates who are committed to fostering and furthering the culture of compassion, collaboration, innovation, accountability, diversity, integrity, quality, and trust that is integral to the mission of the University of Utah Health Sciences Center.

