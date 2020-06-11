giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
HEALTH SCIENCES: ASSISTANT TEACHING PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION SCIENCES AND DISORDERS

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 11 giugno 2020 Department: Communication Sciences and Disorders
Institution: Pennsylvania State University

[b]Assistant Teaching Professor, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders[/b]

The Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at The Pennsylvania State University invites applications for a full-time Assistant Teaching Professor position (non-tenure track) to begin in Fall 2020. This is a fixed-term appointment funded for one year from date …

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=142943&tag=142943-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142943&tag=142943-atom

