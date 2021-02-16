HEALTH SCIENCES: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OR SENIOR LECTURER – RESPIRATORY THERAPY

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 16 febbraio 2021

The beautiful and culturally progressive State of Qatar is home to the world-class post-secondary institution, College of the North Atlantic – Qatar (CNA-Q). Internationally recognized as a comprehensive technical college, CNA-Q is committed to high quality, student-centered education. This commitment is reflected through state-of-the-art facilities, accessible and responsive technology programs and strong partnerships with industry.

With more than 600 staff and 3,000 students, CNA-Q is one of Qatar’s largest post-secondary institutions offering over 26 diploma programs through student-centered learning. By providing training in a range of technical areas including Engineering Technology, Health Sciences, Industrial Trades, Business Studies and Information Technology, CNA-Q brings the State closer to the goals of the Qatar National Vision, 2030.

The School of Health Science invites applications for a position at the level of Assistant Professor or Senior Technical Instructor in the Respiratory Therapy (RT) program.

Your Commitment:

Reporting to the Chair – Respiratory Therapy, Advanced Care Paramedicine, Environmental Health/Occupational Health and Safety, the successful candidate will be responsible for the development, delivery and evaluation of a broad range of courses within School of Health Sciences programs. S/he will evaluate student progress and manage the resources of the learning environment. The successful candidate will liaise with industry and other educational institutions; participate in industry advisory committees and coordinate, manage and control projects within the specified program area. Faculty members will keep course portfolio documents required for accreditation processes and engage in instructional development/improvement plans. All employees are expected to contribute to professional and community life within the College and beyond.

Qualifications:

Assistant Professor

A PhD or an equivalent terminal degree in a Medical and/or Respiratory Therapy field(s) from a recognized, accredited institution, and current license or registration with a recognized registry/licensing body. Postdoctoral training and several years of teaching experience, along with 5 years of employment experience as a registered/licensed healthcare practitioner/professional. Additionally, candidates for the Assistant Professor level should have recognition for the following:

Recent publication(s) in peer-reviewed journals;

Contribution to the advancement of knowledge through applied research, scholarship, publication, knowledge transfer or professional practice which would be expected to be international in its scope;

Contribution to the advancement of learning by the leadership of teaching and curriculum development;

Professional recognition and standing amongst peers;

Academic subject leadership or academic management.

OR

Senior Lecturer

A Master’s degree in a field relevant to Respiratory Therapy from a recognized, accredited institution, and current license or registration with a recognized registry/licensing body.

A minimum of 5 years teaching experience in a post-secondary, adult training or industry training environment, along with 5 years of employment experience as RT or registered/licensed healthcare practitioner/professional.

Preferred Qualifications:

Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Education (e.g. Post-secondary Education, Adult Education or Vocational Education);

Record of successful participation/leadership in applied research projects;

Experience in leadership and innovation in technology based project.

Other Required Skills:

Experience mentoring students in a clinical-based program.

Commitment to applied and experiential learning as a pedagogy and a key feature of the College’s mandate.

Ability to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate authentic learning experiences and assessments incorporating contemporary tools and resources to maximize content learning in context and to develop the knowledge, skills, and attitudes identified in program outcomes.

Digital literacy and demonstrated fluency in technology systems, and an ability to model and facilitate use of current and emerging digital tools to support research and learning

Demonstrated ability to develop technology-enriched learning environments that enable students to be active participants in their own learning.

Commitment to the effectiveness, vitality, and self-renewal of the teaching profession through self-driven continuous professional development and life-long learning

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Collaborative and collegial spirit and a demonstrated ability to establish rapport with learners, colleagues, sponsor-employers, and members of the community.

Ability to initiate applied research projects.

How to Apply:

Applications should be submitted via our online application portal http://careers.cna-qatar.com/en/qatar/jobs/assistant-professor-or-senior-le…

You must meet all essential qualifications in order to be appointed to the position. Other qualifications may be a deciding factor in choosing the person to be appointed. Some essential and other qualifications will be assessed through your application, which may include (but need not be limited to) curricula vitae, cover letters, references, teaching dossiers, and sample publications. It is your responsibility to provide appropriate examples that illustrate how you meet each qualification. Failing to do so could result in your application being rejected. Applicants must apply online.

We thank all those who apply. Only those selected for further consideration will be contacted.

