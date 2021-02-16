HEALTH SCIENCES: ASSISTANT PROFESSOR â€“ ADVANCED CARE PARAMEDICINE

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 16 febbraio 2021

The beautiful and culturally progressive State of Qatar is home to the world-class post-secondary institution, College of the North Atlantic – Qatar (CNA-Q). Internationally recognized as a comprehensive technical college, CNA-Q is committed to high quality, student-centered education. This commitment is reflected through state-of-the-art facilities, accessible and responsive technology programs and strong partnerships with industry.

With more than 600 staff and 3,000 students, CNA-Q is one of Qatar’s largest post-secondary institutions offering over 26 diploma programs through student-centered learning. By providing training in a range of technical areas including Engineering Technology, Health Sciences, Industrial Trades, Business Studies and Information Technology, CNA-Q brings the State closer to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The School of Health Science invites applications for position of Assistant Professor in the Advanced Care Paramedicine (ACP) program.

Your Commitment:

Reporting to the Department Chair, the successful candidate will be responsible for the development, delivery and evaluation of a broad range of courses within the School of Health Science programs. S/he will evaluate student progress and manage the resources of the learning environment. The successful candidate will liaise with industry and other educational institutions; participate in industry advisory committees and coordinate, manage and control projects within the specified program area. Faculty members will keep course portfolio documents required for accreditation processes and engage in instructional development/improvement plans. All employees are expected to contribute to professional and community life within the College and beyond.

Qualifications:

A PhD, or an equivalent terminal Degree, in a Medical and/or health-related field, an ACP Degree from an accredited academic institution, and current licensure/registration with a recognized registry/licensure body. Postdoctoral training and several years of teaching ACP and/or medical – related curricula along with 5 years of employment experience as an ACP and/or medical practitioner/professional. Additionally, candidates should have recognition for the following:

Recent publication(s) in peer-reviewed journals;

Contribution to the advancement of knowledge through applied research, scholarship, publication, knowledge transfer or professional practice, which would be expected to be international in its scope;

Contribution to the advancement of learning by the leadership of teaching and curriculum development;

Professional recognition and standing amongst peers;

Academic subject leadership or academic management.

Preferred Qualifications:

Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Education (e.g. Post-secondary Education, Adult Education or Vocational Education);

Record of successful participation in applied research projects;

Experience in leadership and innovation in technology based project.

Other Required Skills:

Instructor certification and experience delivering Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and CPR /First Aid courses.

Commitment to applied and experiential learning as a pedagogy and a key feature of the College's mandate.

Ability to design, develop, deliver, and evaluate authentic learning experiences and assessments incorporating contemporary tools and resources to maximize content learning in context and to develop the knowledge, skills, and attitudes identified in program outcomes.

Digital literacy and demonstrated fluency in technology systems, and an ability to model and facilitate use of current and emerging digital tools to support research and learning.

Demonstrated ability to develop technology-enriched learning environments that enable students to be active participants in their own learning.

Commitment to the effectiveness, vitality, and self-renewal of the teaching profession through self-driven continuous professional development and life-long learning.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Collaborative and collegial spirit and a demonstrated ability to establish rapport with learners, colleagues, sponsor-employers, and members of the community.

How to Apply:

Applications should be submitted via our online application portal http://careers.cna-qatar.com/en/qatar/jobs/assistant-professor-advanced-car…

You must meet all essential qualifications in order to be appointed to the position. Other qualifications may be a deciding factor in choosing the person to be appointed. Some essential and other qualifications will be assessed through your application, which may include but is not limited to curricula vitae, cover letters, references, teaching dossiers, and sample publications. It is your responsibility to provide appropriate examples that illustrate how you meet each qualification. Failing to do so could result in your application being rejected. Applicants must apply online.

We thank all those who apply. Only those selected for further consideration will be contacted.

