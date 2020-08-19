HEALTH MINISTER LAUDS SAMA’S HONORING OF HEROES FOR HEALTH

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 19 agosto 2020

​The Health Minister, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has lauded the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority’s (SAMA) initiative to honor the heroes for health who are on the front line in the fight against COVID-19. He expressed his thanks to SAMA’s staff for their kind gesture, which reflects harmony and concerted efforts by all community institutions and their appreciation of the incredible sacrifices made by the heroes for health. Such efforts have a tangible impact on combating the pandemic and maintaining the health and safety of citizens and residents.​

For his part, SAMA Governor, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdul Kareem Al-Khelaifi has lauded the great efforts exerted by the heroes for health, which prove their love for humanitarian work, pointing out that their initiative coincides with the World Humanitarian Day. It is the least to be offered to them for their great deeds, sincerity and dedication to work despite the dangers they face every day, he added.

The Authority awarded the heroes for health a medal, which is inscribed with symbolic pictures of workers in the health sector.

