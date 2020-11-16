HEALTH MINISTER APPOINTS LECTURER TO THE ENVIRONMENTAL BOARD OF HPCSA

(AGENPARL) – CAPE TOWN (SOUTH AFRICA), lun 16 novembre 2020

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize has appointed Izanne Human, an Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental & Occupational Studies, to serve as a member of the Professional Board for Environmental Health Practitioners of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Human will serve as a member of this Board from 2020 to 2025. The committees which she will serve on include: HPCSA Board member: Environmental Health Practitioners to represent the Universities South Africa (USAF) at the Education, Training and Registration Committee. She will also serve as a committee member of the Education, Training and Quality Assurance Committee.

Amongst Human’s new roles is to promote liaison and uphold the standards of education and training between South African universities. She will also exercise authority in respect of all matters affecting the education and training of Environmental Health Practitioners (EHPs) whose mandate is to assist in the promotion of preventative health in the population. She says this includes upholding the maintenance of professional competence and ethics – especially with SA’s quadruple burden of disease (i.e. child death, HIV/Aids, TB, non-communicable diseases, violence and injury) as well as the new emerging diseases caused by the Coronavirus.

“I am humbled by the support from my colleagues, HOD, Dean and Vice-Chancellor [Prof Chris Nhlapo] at CPUT and will give my best to promote the Environmental Health profession which is fundamental in disease prevention and control,” says Human who started her career as an EHP in 1996 at Matjhabeng Municipality, Free State, where she worked for eight years.

She was appointed as Assistant Director: Water Services and then Acting Deputy Director: Water Services (Bellville Office) at the Department of Water Affairs and Forestry in 2004, after she relocated to Cape Town. After she completed her PhD in Environmental Health at the Central University of Technology, she was appointed as a lecturer in Environmental Health in the Department of Environmental & Occupational studies at CPUT in 2006.

Her blossoming career continued to flourish as she was promoted to senior lecturer in 2008, as an Associate Professor in 2012 and was Head of Programme: Environmental Health from 2013 to 2018. Human is registered with the HPCSA as an EHP and actively supervises post-graduate students, conducts peer reviews for internationally accredited journals and acts as a reviewer and moderator for the National Research Foundation. She also collaborates with other universities, nationally and in Africa, where she is involved in postgraduate co-supervision, external examinations of Master’s and PhDs, auditing of Environmental Health- and related programmes, and moderation.

Her subjects of interest include: Food Hygiene and Safety, Epidemiology, Water Quality Management and Disaster Management. Throughout her career, Human has received several awards, and most recently she was the recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award from the South African Institute of Environmental Health in February 2017.

Reflecting on her recent appointment, Human says: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve in this position, supported by the Universities of South Africa and appointed by the Minister of Health… I am humbled by this appointment.”

Dr Ntokozo Malaza, Head of the Environmental and Occupational Department describes Human as a dedicated lecturer. “Her love and passion for lecturing in the field of Environmental Health, includes a commitment to students’ success.”

Malaza says Human is able to engage and motivate students to learn and succeed. “She is patient, caring, and has a kind personality to both staff and students. As a department in the Faculty of Applied Sciences, we are grateful for her milestone and would like to wish her all the best and represent the department, faculty and the University at large.”