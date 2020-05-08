venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
HEALTH INSURANCE DEPARTMENT ACCEPTING WALK-IN CUSTOMERS FOR CERTAIN SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 08 maggio 2020

The Health Insurance Department (HID) is accepting walk-in customers for cash premium payments and new enrollment applications only. All walk-in customers must wear masks.

The HID office is staffed with a reduced complement of employees to facilitate walk-in customers.

HID is located at 48 Church Street Sophia House 2nd Floor. Operating hours are 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM and 1:00 PM to 3:45 PM.

HID continues to provide support for Policyholder and Provider claims submission and client services via the phone and email contacts below:

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/health-insurance-department-accepting-walk-customers-certain-services

