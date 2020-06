(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 19 giugno 2020 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Published: 5/29/2020.

This six-page checklist is a tool that can assist health departments in developing a comprehensive plan for COVID-19 case investigation and contract tracing. The checklist does not describe mandatory requirements or standards; rather, it highlights important areas for consideration.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22695