BARCELONA (SPAIN), lun 25 maggio 2020

Application Deadline: 30/06/2020

Ref: TTO_DB

IBEC seeks a Head of Tech Transfer and Business Development. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing and executing an overall strategy to scout new discoveries and results in the institute, support IBEC’s scientists during technology valorization and intellectual property development, and commercialize those results to ensure beneficial impact on society.

The office will support the IBEC technology and business development capacity and will boost communication between IBEC community and external stakeholders in the innovation arena.

The Head of Tech Transfer and Business Development Office runs a team of 2 people and reports to the Managing Director and is part of the Institute’s senior management team.

Main tasks and responsibilities:

Work proactively with IBEC Management to develop integrated Tech Transfer and Business Development strategies in support of IBEC’s mission and vision.

Identification and assessment of technologies with commercial potential as a result of IBEC research.

Protect and handle IBEC’s IPR portfolio, through a specific and defined strategy, act also as liaison with other institutions involved.

Knowledge, patents and know-how valorization ensuring the most successful path to the market through valorization grants, licensing agreements with industry and the promotion and creation of spin-off companies.

Business development: Relationship with industry from beginning to end: Contact companies potentially interested in IBEC results. Identify the needs of the industry and the health sector (market-driven technology transfer focus) and promote that our researchers contribute solutions based on the knowledge generated. Negotiate with companies. Management and follow-up of the public-private collaborations established (results, reports) through licensing contracts, research contracts, assessment, or service contracts. Manage and negotiate NDA, MTA, CDA. Act as IBEC representative with national or international business organizations, associations, institutions, platforms and partnering and other networking events.

Offer IBEC scientists’ business-oriented training and connections with investors and industry experts.

Provide support to other Units and the Managing Director in all matters related to tech-transfer-oriented grants, management of the IPR and confidentiality issues.

Requirements for candidates:

EDUCATION, TRAINING AND PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

PhD in experimental sciences, engineering, or life sciences.

Training in business (postgraduate course) relevant to the position.

Previous experience of minimum 10 years in Tech Transfer management positions in research institutions or R&D units in industries.

Expertise in the health and business-related sectors.

Previous experience in a position of leadership or middle-management positions in the areas abovementioned is a plus.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Knowledge of the RDI public and private programs structures at national, European, and international level.

Empathic communication, leadership, proactivity, effective negotiation, collaboration, commitment, integrity, people management and result oriented.

Excellent writing and verbal communication skills in English. Knowledge of Catalan and Spanish.

Working conditions and entitlements:

Working conditions: Full-time permanent contract. Salary will be commensurate with academic level and experience. Measures to reconcile work and family life (maternity and paternity leave, flexible schedule working hours, teleworking, 23 working days of paid holidays, 9 leave days for personal matters, among others).

IBEC ensures equality of access to professional development opportunities irrespective of employment status, length at IBEC or other factors. The IBEC’s yearly training catalogue offers a wide range of training in technical and transferable skills.

Stimulating, interdisciplinary research and high-quality international scientific environment.

Induction programme to facilitate incorporation at IBEC and additional support is provided for foreigners to obtain Visa-working permit and to install in Barcelona.

How to apply:

Interested applicants should send their motivation letter, complete CV and contact details of two referees by e-mail to: <a (Reference: TTO-DB).

Deadline for applications: 30/06/2020

Number of available positions: 1

Starting date: 1st of September 2020

Principles of the Selection Process:

Our Recruitment and Selection Policy is based on the OTM Strategy (Open, Transparent and Merit-based recruitment) www.ibecbarcelona.eu/jobs/ and accept applications without distinction on any grounds. Candidates with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. Our commitment to OTM-R principles can also be found in our Gender and Diversity plan.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ibecbarcelona.eu/head-of-tech-transfer-and-business-development-office/