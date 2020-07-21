HEAD OF ADMISSIONS AND APPLICANT SERVICES (SR0126R)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), mar 21 luglio 2020

Reference: SR0126R Campus: Hull Faculty/Area: Student Recruitment and Marketing Directorate School/Department: Admission and Applicant Services Subject Group/Team: UG Admissions Salary: £52,560 to £59,135

per annum Post Type: Full Time Closing Date: Sunday 16 August 2020

The University of Hull is operating in an increasingly complex, challenging and competitive environment. We have embarked on an ambitious programme of change, as we adapt with agility and assertiveness to take control of our future; responding to the needs of our current and prospective students and partners.

We have developed a renewed, ambitious and distinctive vision for the University – to shape a fairer, brighter, carbon-neutral future for all. That vision gives us a shared sense of purpose and direction, and something we can be all be proud to be a part of.

Our values – inclusive, empowering and progressive – mean it is not just what we do, but how we do it that makes a difference. They reflect who we are and how we work to create a culture for success, as we continue to evolve to ensure that we adapt at pace to meet the needs of our students, collaborators and partners, regionally, nationally and globally, both now and in the future.

The Head of Admissions and Applicant Services is a critical role in the Student Recruitment and Marketing, providing leadership and direction for all matters relating to the strategic operation of the University of Hull Admissions and Applicant Service. It is an exciting time for the team, as we drive improvements in efficiency, customer service and performance as well as creating the opportunity to gain competitive advantages through our activity.

Reporting to the Director of Student Recruitment and Marketing, the Head of Admissions will work closely with Faculty Academic Managers, Deans, all Heads of Areas’ in the Student Recruitment and Marketing Directorate, the Global Engagement Office and the Doctoral College to ensure that applicants and staff receive a consistently high level of service based on sector best practice principles and customer service standards. Working with the Director the postholder will take lead responsibility to develop the service to best support applicants and business needs, and to make a significant impact on the attainment of student recruitment targets and objectives. The postholder will inform the continuing development and implementation of the University’s student information system for Admissions, and capitalising on the benefits of associated new technologies.

The postholder will lead a large team responsible for managing all admissions to the University (UG, PG, Home, EU and International) ensuring that excellent customer service levels are met and maintained, managing and responding to any unforeseen situations, to ensure the continued efficient and effective delivery of the service. You will ensure that all applications are managed and processed in a timely fashion and in line with University policy and procedures. Working in partnership with colleagues in academic areas, you will be responsible for ensuring that offer targets are met and conversion of applicants is maximised. You will be responsible for undertaking analysis of and reporting on data relating to admissions and will also advise on national trends, legislation and developments related to the area. You will work closely with the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education making data informed recommendations and actions concerned with the academic governance of Admissions in the University, and be an active member of the University Education Committee.

The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate significant experience of University administration and admissions, and have a detailed understanding of legislation and policy developments impacting on the area. Experience of writing university policy and procedural documentation, and be able to demonstrate the ability to assess processes and practice to ensure continual improvement is required. Exemplary team working, leadership and management skills are critical to this role as is the ability to communicate and negotiate with a wide range of staff.

