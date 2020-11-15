(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), dom 15 novembre 2020 Applications for media accreditation are now open for the Hayabusa2 return mission in Woomera, South Australia, over the period 4-6 December 2020.



The Department of Defence and the Australian Space Agency are supporting the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA’s) Hayabusa2 mission to return samples from the asteroid Ryugu to Australia’s Woomera Prohibited Area (WPA), the first ever sub-surface asteroid samples to be returned to Earth.



Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-and-events/news/hayabusa2-return-mission-media-accreditation