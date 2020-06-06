sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
HAWAI‘I SEA GRANT TV SHOW WINS MULTIPLE AWARDS

by Redazione

sab 06 giugno 2020

people in front of helicopter
Seraphin filming the “Saving the Kiwikiu” episode (Photo credit: Brian Berkowitz)

The University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program (Hawaiʻi Sea Grant) was awarded and recognized in a global competition for its signature project television series, Voice of the Sea. The show garnered nine wins at the 41st annual Telly Awards, bringing its Telly Award total to 30 wins within seven seasons.

“Our Telly Awards are really a tribute to the people we profile—their knowledge, passion and creativity,” said UH Mānoa Professor Kanesa Duncan Seraphin, who is the series producer and host. “We are privileged to share their stories.”

The Telly Awards honor the very best in local, regional and cable television, as well as online commercials, videos and films. More than 12,000 entries from all over the world are judged by a panel of diverse television and video industry leaders.

Voice of the Sea 2020 Telly Awards

man gesturing at tubes
UH professor Brian Popp and Seraphin filming the “EXPORTS: On Board the Sally Ride” episode

The series won a Gold Telly in educational television for the episode “EXPORTS: On Board the Sally Ride,” which explored the EXPORTS research project that seeks to explain how carbon moves from the atmosphere to the deep ocean in order to more accurately predict future climate conditions.

In addition to the gold, Voice of the Sea had four silver Telly Award winning episodes and four bronze.

Silver Telly Awards

Bronze Telly Awards

Voice of the Sea airs on K5 The Home Team (KFVE) on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. Full episodes and series details can be found at voiceofthesea.org.

For the full story, visit the Hawaiʻi Sea Grant website.

interview by the water
Seraphin and Joy Gannon at the Lānaʻi Wastewater facility, filming the “Water Reuse” episode


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/k32p4_rzqCk/

