HAWAI‘I 4-H TURNS TO 5-H WITH HALE LEARNING SITE

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 23 aprile 2020

Help for parents of kids cooped up in the house is available, thanks to Hawaiʻi 4-H’s new Hale (home) Learning resources site.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources extension program is providing fun, free, hands-on educational activities to keep keiki engaged at home. 4-H youth development agents throughout the state collaborated to record short videos and presentations. They also developed crafts and projects, providing kids with fun and interesting opportunities to learn and create, from making “calm jars” to learning how to wrangle rabbits.

The activities support the main 4-H mission mandates of STEM and agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement. In addition, the site provides 4-H project-specific videos, challenges, contests and other resources for families to explore.

Visit the Hale Learning resources site to stay updated and view continually added content.





