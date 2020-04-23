giovedì, Aprile 23, 2020
Breaking News

REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA : STAFF REPORT FOR THE 2020 REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT…

PARAGUAY : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 22 APRIL…

SURVEY: FRENCH B2B DECISION MAKER RESPONSE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

U.S.-ASEAN HEALTH FUTURES

U.S.-ASEAN HEALTH FUTURES

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

THE UNITED STATES AND ASEAN ARE PARTNERING TO DEFEAT COVID-19, BUILD LONG-TERM…

RAPIDLY FORECASTING DEMAND AND ADAPTING COMMERCIAL PLANS IN A PANDEMIC

Agenparl

HAWAI‘I 4-H TURNS TO 5-H WITH HALE LEARNING SITE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 23 aprile 2020

4-H participant with her goat
4-H participant with her goat

Help for parents of kids cooped up in the house is available, thanks to Hawaiʻi 4-H’s new Hale (home) Learning resources site.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources extension program is providing fun, free, hands-on educational activities to keep keiki engaged at home. 4-H youth development agents throughout the state collaborated to record short videos and presentations. They also developed crafts and projects, providing kids with fun and interesting opportunities to learn and create, from making “calm jars” to learning how to wrangle rabbits.

The activities support the main 4-H mission mandates of STEM and agriculture, healthy living and civic engagement. In addition, the site provides 4-H project-specific videos, challenges, contests and other resources for families to explore.

Visit the Hale Learning resources site to stay updated and view continually added content.

Painting rocks for the garden is one of the new at-home 4-H activities
Painting rocks for the garden is one of the new at-home 4-H activities


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/_YjZ3jLsyDE/

Post collegati

HAWAI‘I 4-H TURNS TO 5-H WITH HALE LEARNING SITE

Redazione

COLLEGE OF EDUCATION STUDENT TEACHER CREATES FUN VIDEOS TO BOOST LEARNING

Redazione

UH ALUMNUS AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS ACTING FELLOWSHIP

Redazione

BAE SYSTEMS WINS DARPA CONTRACT TO DEVELOP MACHINE LEARNING ANALYTICS AS A SERVICE FOR CONSTANT GLOBAL SITUATIONAL AWARENESS

Redazione

ON 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF EARTH DAY, THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT’S ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES DIVISION CELEBRATES ACHIEVEMENTS IN ENVIRONMENTAL LAW

Redazione

NEW MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE FOR MAUNAKEA PROPOSED TO REGENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More