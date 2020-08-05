mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 5, 2020

LIBANO, CONSIGLIO NAZIONALE DIFESA DECRETA STATO DI EMERGENZA A BEIRUT PER DUE…

LIBANO, HASSAN DIAB: RESPONSABILI CATASTROFE DOVRANNO DARNE CONTO

LIBANO, CONTE: ITALIA SOSTERRA’ POPOLO LIBANESE, MONITORIAMO SITUAZIONE NOSTRI CONNAZIONALI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRUNEIAN FOREIGN MINISTER II ERYWAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH BRUNEIAN FOREIGN MINISTER II ERYWAN

REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT—GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS MISSION (OCTOBER 2-8,…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

Agenparl

HAWAIʻI STUDENTS TRACK ASTEROID AS IT PASSES NEAR EARTH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, mer 05 agosto 2020

asteroid render
Asteroid 2020 OO1

On July 20, the University of Hawaiʻi’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope atop Haleakalā discovered an asteroid 65 feet in diameter that appeared likely to pass close to Earth. Asteroid 2020 OO1 safely flew by Earth a week later. Some of the first follow-up images of the approaching asteroid were taken by Hawaiʻi high school students participating in the UH Institute for Astronomy (IfA) HI STAR program using telescopes from the Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO) global telescope network.

Pan-STARRS is the world leader in finding Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). The discoveries from the Maui-based project are used by local high school students to direct follow-up observations with LCO. HI STAR students Esken Guarin and Jed Teagarden obtained data from the South Africa node of the LCOGT 1.0 meter network on the night 2020 OO1 was discovered. Those observations were reported to the Minor Planet Center (MPC), and the students received credit.

“It’s great to see our high school students being part of cutting edge science, using data from Hawaiʻi’s observatories and around the world. These are our future STEM superstars,” said J.D. Armstrong, HI STAR director and IfA Maui outreach astronomer.

Guarin and Teagarden received high honors at the 2020 Maui County Science and Engineering Fair for their astronomy research. Guarin has observed exoplanets and authored several MPC circulars. Teagarden has studied asteroids and presented a project on sun-orbiting asteroid Gault.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, observatories around the world temporarily ceased operations, but locating asteroids through remotely operating telescopes continued. HI STAR students have been able to use robotic LCO telescopes for follow-up observations.

The search for NEOs is funded by NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office through its NEO Observations Program.

telescopes at sunrise
Pan-STARRS 1 and 2 on Haleakalā

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/08/04/students-track-asteroid-2020-oo1/

Post collegati

GOVERNOR CARNEY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY TO COORDINATE TROPICAL STORM RESPONSE AND RECOVERY

Redazione

HAWAIʻI STUDENTS TRACK ASTEROID AS IT PASSES NEAR EARTH

Redazione

PROJECT PREPS TRAFFIC FOR SELF-DRIVING CARS, MORE

Redazione

BETTER OUTCOMES IN SEVERE COVID-19 PATIENTS ADMINISTERED INTERLEUKIN-6 INHIBITORS EARLY

Redazione

ORDINANZA SINDACALE N. 108 DEL 03/08/2020 – NUOVA ASSEGNAZIONE DI BUONI SPESA

Redazione

TWITTER BOTS ARE SPREADING MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF COVID-19 MISINFORMATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More