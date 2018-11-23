Have your say on a United Kingdom-New Zealand trade deal

(AGENPARL) – Wellington (New Zealand) ven 23 novembre 2018 The Government is calling for public submissions on a post-Brexit free trade agreement with the United Kingdom. “The UK is one of New Zealand’s oldest friends, and a free trade agreement makes a lot of sense,” Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said.

“Our shared history, similar legal structures and openness to trade mean a high quality, comprehensive and progressive free trade agreement is a natural next step after Brexit.

“Both New Zealand and the UK have committed to launching negotiations as soon as the UK is in a position to do so.”

In line with the Government’s Trade for All agenda, New Zealand will seek an agreement that safeguards high standards and protections for labour and the environment, and also promotes gender equality and indigenous rights, among other things.

“We want to reduce costs and barriers for New Zealand businesses operating with the UK. Our exports to the UK are already worth over $1.5 billion annually, and there is an opportunity to grow the links between our economies even further,” David Parker said.

“As with all new trade agreements New Zealand makes, an FTA with the UK will include protections for the Treaty of Waitangi and maintain the government’s right to pass laws in the public interest.

“The work and living rights of New Zealanders in the UK may also be part of future discussions, as we look to forge a closer economic relationship with the UK post-Brexit.”

Submissions can be made in writing to For more information on the UK-NZ FTA visit www.mfat.govt.nz/ukfta.