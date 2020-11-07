(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, sab 07 novembre 2020

Let us know what you think of and what you would like to see on EIT communications (including our website and social media channels) by taking part in our User Feedback Survey.

Click here for the survey – only five minutes needed!

The EIT wants to provide clear, useful and timely information about the wide range of opportunities on offer and about the results and impact of the EIT’s support. Your contribution will allow us to ensure that our outputs meet your needs and will directly feed into the EIT’s efforts to further improve our products and increase the relevance of the EIT’s work for our stakeholders.

The information you supply to the research team will be treated in the strictest confidence and individual responses will not be shared with the EIT or other organisations. The data will be anonymised and only be presented in an aggregated manner.

Fonte/Source: https://eit.europa.eu/news-events/news/have-your-say-eit-user-feedback-survey